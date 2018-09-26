WATCH: Kawhi Leonard’s Laugh Leaves Kevin Hart in Tears

NBA media days have now wrapped up, and while there were many interesting headlines worth talking about, no player grabbed more attention than Kawhi Leonard. During his first media session with the Toronto Raptors, the team’s new forward gave NBA fans a moment that immediately went viral.

Kawhi Leonard’s laughed.

Reactions poured in after Leonard’s laugh was revealed, but as you can see above, actor and comedian Kevin Hart was so overtaken by it that he was literally in tears. Hart joined ESPN’s Mike Greenberg on ‘Get Up!” and watched a few different clips from media day.

The Wildness of NBA Media Day

The duo watched a few moments along with Leonard’s as well, with Hart checking out New York Knicks center Enes Kanter saying when he thinks about playoffs his “nipples get hard.” He also watched an interesting video of Los Angeles Lakers forward Michael Beasley, who spent an entire interview offering nonanswers during media day.

Overall, most team media days were pretty tame with the focus simply being on the season. But for the Raptors, Knicks, and Lakers, things took a few interesting turns at times. But I guess that’s just part of the fun, right?

