Ravens vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

After a dominant Week 1 performance, the Baltimore Ravens (1-0) travel to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (1-0) in a battle for early-season AFC North supremacy on Thursday Night Football.

The winner of this game will walk out with consecutive wins to open the season, more importantly, first place in the AFC North.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NFL Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The NFL Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The NFL Network is included in the “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Watch on Your Phone: NFL Mobile

Streaming of in-market and prime-time games can be watched on phones via the NFL Mobile app.

Watch On-Demand: NFL Game Pass

If you’re fine watching games on-demand, another option is NFL Game Pass Domestic, which allows you to watch replays of every NFL game for a fee of $99.99 for the season. No live games are available under this service, but you’ll be able to watch them following the conclusion of games for the day.

Once signed up, you can watch games on-demand on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

If You’re Outside the United States & Mexico

If you’re not in the United States, surrounding territories, or Mexico, you can watch NFL games live via NFL Game Pass International. The cost of the package depends on which country you’re in.

Once signed up, you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Game Pass website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the NFL Mobile app, which can be downloaded for free on a handful of different devices.

Preview

What Each Team Did Last Week:

Ravens steamrolled the Buffalo Bills at home, 47-3.

Bengals barely escaped the Indianapolis Colts on the road, 34-23.

Joe Flacco put in one of the strongest performances of his career; he finished 25-for-24 with 237 yards and three touchdowns as the Ravens jumped on the Bills for 40 unanswered points before a field goal late in the third quarter made it 40-3.

The Bengals went into Indianapolis and narrowly escaped with a 34-23 win, spoiling Andrew Luck’s return and providing the same questions about the Colts we had before Luck missed the entire 2017 season with a mysterious shoulder injury.

Late in the fourth quarter, Luck completed a pass to tight end Jack Doyle, who eventually fumbled in the red zone. Bengals safety Clayton Fejedelum recovered the fumble and returned it 83 yards for a touchdown to seal a victory.

Second-year running back Joe Mixon had a strong game, rushing for 95 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries, while adding 54 receiving yards on five receptions. Mixon was expected to take a major step forward, and give the Bengals’ offense the rushing threat out of the backfield they were sorely missing last season. Quarterback Andy Dalton held steady with 235 passing yards, two touchdowns, but one interception.

The Ravens’ defense pretty much shut everything the Bills wanted to do down in their opening game. Quarterback Nathan Peterman – per ESPN’s Total QBR system – had a 0 performance on Sunday, and LeSean McCoy, the Bills’ best offensive threat, didn’t fair better.

Baltimore isn’t nearly as good as its 47-point outburst indicates, and if Doyle doesn’t uncharacteristically fumble, Cincinnati is likely 0-1. This is more likely to be a good ole fashioned hard-nosed, low scoring AFC North game where defense reigns supreme and either Flacco or Dalton makes one or two big throws late to seal a win.