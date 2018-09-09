Redskins vs Cardinals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Arizona Cardinals and Washington Redskins get ready to break in new starting quarterbacks when they meet in the desert to open the 2018 regular season on Sunday.

Preview

The Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs reached an agreement on a trade in the offseason for Alex Smith; slot cornerback Kyle Fuller and a third-round draft pick went the other way. The front office and Kirk Cousins never reached an agreement on a long-term contract extension, so he left as an unrestricted free agent and signed with the Minnesota Vikings to the tune of $85 million – Cousins has mentioned “contending” was an important part of where he eventually signed, an obvious parting shot at his former organization.

After second-round pick Derrius Guice tore his ACL, the starting running back spot became available. In comes veteran Adrian Peterson to save the day. Peterson was effective briefly during the preseason, and will get a bulk of early-down snaps as Chris Thompson is mixed in for passing-down work.

Arizona went out and did exactly what an organization with no long-term starting quarterback would do: cover all its bases. In Free Agency, general manager Steve Keim signed Sam Bradford – who head coach Steve Wilks confirmed it’s “his [Bradford] job to lose” in July – and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears starter Mike Glennon as the primary veteran backup.

But the real get this offseason was former UCLA standout Josh Rosen, the No. 10 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Rosen is clearly the future in Arizona, but concussion issues will likely be an ongoing issue throughout his entire career.

The Cardinals’ offense gets an enormous jolt, as star running back David Johnson, who missed the entire 2017 season with a wrist injury, is back and will provide help to longtime stalwart Larry Fitzgerald. Johnson also reportedly signed a three-year, $39 million contract extension late Saturday, according to ESPN‘s Adam Schefter.

Cardinals signed RB David Johnson to a 3-year, $39 million l extension worth up to $45 million, including $30M guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 9, 2018

The no. 2 wide receiver spot behind Fitzgerald, however, is totally up for grabs. Second-year pro Chad Williams currently has the edge, but 2018 second-round pick Christian Kirk had a strong training camp and will push for more snaps as the season progress.