LOOK: James Harden Trolls Carmelo Anthony for Beach Hoodie

The friendship between Dwyane Wade and the Houston Rockets’ duo of Carmelo Anthony and James Harden knows no bounds. The latest proof of that comes from Harden and Wade trolling Anthony hard on Instagram. While on a team bonding trip with his Rockets teammates, Harden posted a photo of Anthony rocking a hoodie (with the hood up) on the beach.

This led to Wade’s priceless reaction, as Instagram account CBC Athletes showed.

Anthony probably deserves the ribbing for dressing like it was winter time on the beach while all of his teammates went sleeveless.

It’s hard not to love the friendship between this trio, though. Anthony just signed with the Rockets this offseason after being dealt to the Atlanta Hawks from the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was then bought out of his deal, giving him the opportunity to join Houston.

As Mark Berman of Fox26 revealed, the team bonding trip is in the Bahamas, and Rockets guard Eric Gordon actually spoke about Anthony.

“He’s ready. He’s in good shape. He’s going to probably have to shoot more threes than ever,” said Gordon of his new teammate. “It’s going to take some small adjustments, just like how Chris (Paul) adjusted to shooting more threes, more than they normally do. I think we’re as good as ever.”

If Anthony is able to hit the ground running with the Rockets, there’s no question he can play a big role in helping them make another push towards the NBA Finals.