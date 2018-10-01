Ryan Shazier Injury Update: Will Steelers LB Play Football Again?

Ryan Shazier continues to impress on his road back to recovery, and his hope to once again play football again. Shazier sustained a spinal injury last December while trying to make a tackle in the Steelers-Bengals game. Sports Illustrated detailed his injury along with the surgery that he had days later.

In a December game, Shazier went to make a tackle on Bengals receiver Josh Malone and hit the receiver with the crown of his helmet. Shazier immediately went down and began reaching for his back while on the ground. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery two days later.

Less than a year after the surgery, Shazier is already walking on his own. The Steelers linebacker made a surprise appearance on the Pittsburgh sideline in Tampa during their Monday Night Football matchup against the Bucs in Week 3. At a June press conference, Shazier reiterated his desire to once again play football.

“My dream is to come back and play football again,” Shazier noted per USA Today. “I have been working my tail off every single day. I have that in the back of my mind during rehab, and I’m trying to stay positive every single day.”

Shazier has not issued a timeline for his return, but the Steelers have already ruled him out for the 2018 season. On August 3rd, Shazier posted this video of himself waking on the field during a Steelers practice.

“Today was a great day. The team had a wonderful practice. But I also got to enjoy the fans‼️ If you were able to make it to the stadium, here if a little bit of what happened‼️ I promise you the lord is not done working yet‼️ 🤫🙏🏽💯 Keep Shalieving 5️⃣0️⃣ #shalieve🙏,” Shazier tweeted.