Ryan Tannehill & Wife Lauren Share Sweet Maternity Photos

Ryan Tannehill and his wife, Lauren, are super excited about welcoming baby number two into their lives. On Friday, September 21, Lauren Tannehill shared a few sweet snaps from the couple’s maternity shoot, which took place on the beach. The pair was joined by their son, Steel, who is set to become a big brother before the end of the year.

In the first photo that Lauren posted on Instagram, the barefoot Tannehills walked along the beach in their casual attire. Ryan wore a white short-sleeved button-down and a pair of cuffed denim shorts. Lauren’s growing baby bump was on full display in a lovely white dress. She wore her long, blonde hair down, allowing the wind to work some magic. Young Steel — in an outfit that mirrored his dad’s — held his parents’ hands as they lifted him up above the sand.

In the second photo, the Tannehill family posed on the beach, all flashing big smiles at the camera. Lauren scooped up her son and held him on her hip. She was turned to the side, giving a view of her pregnant belly.

The third photo that Lauren shared was all about the bump. Lauren stood in the ocean with the water up to her knees, allowing the waves to wet the bottom of her dress. She cradled her tummy while looking down into the blue water, smiling as the moment was captured.

Ryan and Lauren Tannehill made their pregnancy announcement on social media back in May.

“Ryan and I are so excited for baby number two!!” Lauren captioned a picture of her and her husband standing on a balcony with an incredible city view. In that same caption, Lauren revealed that she and Ryan are expecting a baby girl by adding the hashtag #SteersSister.

As far as when Lauren is due, she was in her third trimester as of July so it could be any day now!