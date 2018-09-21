Pete Carroll Doesn’t Close Door on Seahawks Signing Dez Bryant

Seattle Seahawks fans hoping to see Dez Bryant walk through the door now have a bit of reason for optimism. After seeing top wide receiver Doug Baldwin go down in Week 1 with a knee injury, the team has been attempting to find a replacement for him on their current roster.

But on Wednesday, the topic of bringing in the former Dallas Cowboys wideout was brought up to head coach Pete Carroll. While Carroll didn’t seem overly interested, he also didn’t close the door on the potential for it to happen.

Via Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News:

With Doug Baldwin battling a knee injury, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll was asked today about potentially looking at Dez Bryant: "We like the guys that we have. … We're looking at everything, like always, but we like where we are right now." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 20, 2018

It’s an interesting comment from Carroll and you could easily argue the opposite side of his point. In terms of liking where the Seahawks receivers are currently, there’s concern looming with the team sitting at 0-2 and struggling to get much going offensively.

Seahawks’ Offensive Struggles

Tyler Lockett was able to break through a bit in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, catching five passes for 60 yards and one touchdown. Behind him, though, fellow starter Brandon Marshall caught four passes for just 44 yards and the offense did very little during a 24-17 loss. It’s worth noting that Seattle didn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter, and their second score came with 14 seconds left in the game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson’s numbers didn’t look bad in the Week 1 loss to the Denver Broncos, as he threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns. Both Lockett and Marshall managed to find the end zone as well after Baldwin went out, but neither player hit the 60-yard receiving mark in that game.

As for Bryant, he’d be an interesting fit in Seattle and at the very least would add an extremely talented weapon for Wilson. The Cowboys released him back in April and while Bryant did meet with the Cleveland Browns, there hasn’t been much in terms of rumblings about him signing with a new team as of late.

