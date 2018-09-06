Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian’s Daughter Is 1

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been cheering her on from the stands of the U.S. Open this week. The couple recently celebrated their daughter’s first birthday; Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. was born on September 1, 2017. Williams and Ohanian didn’t have a birthday party for their little one, however, as Williams is a Jehovah’s Witness.

According to the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ website, followers of the church don’t believe in celebrating birthdays because they believe it’s displeasing to God.

“Olympia doesn’t celebrate birthdays. We’re Jehovah’s Witnesses, so we don’t do that,” she told People Magazine last week.

Instead of throwing a party, the couple decided to mark the occasion by sharing a few home videos from the day that baby Alexis was born.

“Today is the day we are going to the hospital, but later tonight. And I’m about to get induced because you didn’t come,” Williams says in one of the videos. After arriving at the hospital, Williams was recorded, saying “We’re just getting started. It’s Friday morning now. This is a production.”

Serena Williams was very candid about the struggles that she experienced during labor.

“It began with a pulmonary embolism, which is a condition in which one or more arteries in the lungs becomes blocked by a blood clot. First my C-section wound popped open due to the intense coughing I endured as a result of the embolism. I returned to surgery, where the doctors found a large hematoma, a swelling of clotted blood, in my abdomen. And then I returned to the operating room for a procedure that prevents clots from travelling to my lungs. When I finally made it home to my family, I had to spend the first six weeks of motherhood in bed,” Williams wrote in a piece for CNN back in February.

Alexis Ohanian took to Instagram to share a sweet pic and a message about his baby girl’s special day. You can see that below.