Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell Partying in Miami After Week 1 Tie vs. Browns

We now know what Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell opted to do after his team’s Week 1 tie against the Cleveland Browns. While rumors swirl about when the talented 26-year-old will return to the team and end his holdout, it seems that he’s not overly concerned about it.

Instead, as TMZ first revealed, Bell spent the night after his team’s tie partying in Miami into the early hours Tuesday morning.

TMZ Sports has learned the star running back partied it up at Rockwell in South Beach … and wasn’t shy about it — kickin’ back at the DJ booth and taking pics with clubgoers. We’re told the Pittsburgh RB got there around midnight Monday and didn’t leave until the wee hours of the morning Tuesday. He also partied at Gold Rush Cabaret Saturday night with friends.

While there never seemed to be a reason to believe Bell would return to the team prior to Week 1, the expectation was that he’d end his holdout at the start of preparation for the opener. That didn’t just prove to not be the case, but it now seems the Steelers running back could push his holdout on for the foreseeable future.

As NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport revealed Wednesday, Bell was not present for the start of game week meetings on Wednesday.

#Steelers game week meetings begin in 20 minutes and RB Le’Veon Bell is not present again. Looks like James Conner starts again. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2018

For what it’s worth, TMZ did report Bell is in “great shape,” although it doesn’t mean much unless the running back decides to return to the football field. There’s a lot of speculation in terms of what Bell’s plan moving forward will be. Each game that he misses results in Bell losing out on a paycheck of over $800,000.

The Steelers running back will have until Saturday afternoon of this week to report in order to receive his game check and potentially be on the roster. Pittsburgh hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2, but as things stand, it will likely be James Conner running the show again. During his first career start last week, the former third-round pick totaled 135 rushing yards, 57 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in an impressive showing.

READ NEXT: Wiz Khalifa Says Steelers ‘Need to Pay’ Le’Veon Bell