Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell ‘Jeopardizing’ Potential 2019 Earnings

There may be a hitch in Le’Veon Bell’s plan to continue his holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers. While the disgruntled running back has opted not to return to the team through the first four weeks of the NFL season, it’s resulted in trade talks ramping up over the past week or so.

But even if Bell is traded, there’s a chance he may be costing himself quite a bit of money by continuing his holdout. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter detailed on NFL Sunday Countdown, the Steelers or any team Bell is traded to could use the transition tag on the back. If that happens, then every week he misses costs him.

“[Le’Veon] Bell’s continued absence from Pittsburgh has raised questions about what his future salary could be if the Steelers decide to use the transition tag on him this offseason. Any team using the transition tag on Bell next season – the tag would be 120 percent of this season’s salary. But the longer Bell stays away from work right now the more that salary goes down. So the longer he’s away, the more he jeopardizes his potential earnings in 2019 if the Steelers or any team that trades for him decides to use the transition tag on him.” Schefter stated.

