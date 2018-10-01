Steelers’ Odds of Trading RB Le’Veon Bell This NFL Season Released

The Pittsburgh Steelers made it known they’re open for business when it comes to a potential trade of running back Le’Veon Bell. The question is, can the team find an offer they believe to be fair? There are obviously plenty of NFL teams who make sense as potential fits for Bell, but there hasn’t been much that’s come to light since ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the original report.

But recently, Bovada released odds on whether or not Bell will be traded prior to November 15 of this year.

It’s interesting that the date of November 15 was chosen, although that’s right after Week 10, which is when Bell would need to return in order to receive credit for the season. With that said, NFL Trade Rumors revealed the 2018 trade deadline is set for October 30, so a deal would have to happen a bit before the above date.

Potential Le’Veon Bell Trades

The most recent rumblings we’ve heard on a Bell trade came from Manish Mehta of the New Yor Daily News, who cited that the New York Jets have reached out and expressed interest in Bell. It’d obviously make some sense for the Jets to swing a deal, as ESPN’s Field Yates revealed they are one of the few teams who could afford Bell.

Le’Veon Bell is due $11.98M for the rest of this season. As things currently stand: these teams have $12M+ in cap space: Browns, Colts, Texans, Titans, Cowboys, 49ers, Jets and Jaguars. https://t.co/aw5YOhIzO5 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 23, 2018

Among those teams listed above, the Indianapolis Colts also would make sense as a potential landing spot. Currently, the team has rookie running back Jordan Wilkins out of Ole Miss who has flashed upside but doesn’t look like an every-down back. Marlon Mack is also an option still, but has dealt with injuries this season and looks to be more like a pass-catching and change-of-pace option.

There will surely be plenty of interest in a player as talented as Bell, but renting him for the remainder of this season is less than ideal for most. We know the Steelers back is demanding a huge contract, and it’s unknown how many teams would be willing to fork over huge money to the 26-year-old.

READ NEXT: Five Potential Trade Partners for Steelers RB Le’Veon Bell

