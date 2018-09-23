Le’Veon Bell Signaled the End of His Steelers Career on Twitter

The run of Le’Veon Bell as the Pittsburgh Steelers may be on the verge of coming to an end. After ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported earlier in the day that the Steelers were listening to trade offers for the running back, things took another turn on Sunday afternoon.

Bell took to Twitter to send a bit of a message by liking a tweet pointing to his tenure with Pittsburgh likely being over, as Bleacher Report revealed.

The tweet features a video from 360 Fantasy Football of Bell running in last season’s playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It has a headline which states “this was most likely Le’Veon Bell’s last play as the Pittsburgh Steelers running back.”

James Conner’s Emergence and Bell’s Absence

It’s hard to say the Steelers trading the All-Pro running back would be overly surprising. Through two games, backup James Conner has tallied 152 rushing yards, 105 receiving and three touchdowns. While he was excellent in Week 1 and took a bit of a step back in Week 2, he still seems more than ready to take over a big workload consistently.

Beyond that, the situation with Bell has become a huge headache. We’re now nearly through three weeks and the running back hasn’t even made an attempt to return to the team. It’s a frustrating spot for both the team and fanbase, but after Bell turned down a reported five-year, $70 million offer, the two sides working it out seemed highly unlikely.

There’s a very real reason to believe the relationship between the Steelers and Bell is unrepairable at this point, meaning the star could be on the move soon.

