Ravens vs Steelers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1-1) finally got back on track and secured their first win of the season by holding on to a Week 3 win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.

It is once again time to renew one of the NFL’s best rivalries, as the Steelers welcome the Baltimore Ravens (2-1) in a clash of AFC North bruisers on Sunday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:20 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on NBC.

Preview

Ben Roethlisberger lit up the Buccaneers defense for 353 yards and three touchdowns, outdueling Ryan Fitzpatrick who used a little “Fitzmagic” run in the fourth quarter to close a 17-point gap to three, which ultimately ended up falling short against the Burgh. It was the third straight week Roethlisberger went over 335 passing yards to start the season.

The Ravens defense provides a much more daunting challenge. Opponents are completing an NFL-low 55.7% of pass attempts against the Ravens defense. Terell Suggs did not practice Friday with a knee injury, and is listed as questionable for Sunday night, although he is expected to play.

Both Ravens’ wins this season have come at M&T Bank Stadium; Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills, and Week 3 against the Denver Broncos. With a win, Baltimore keeps pace with the now 3-1 Cincinnati Bengals atop the AFC North. With a loss, both the Steelers and Ravens move to 2-2.

Wide receivers Michael Crabtree and John Brown have given Joe Flacco weapons to work with on the outside this season.