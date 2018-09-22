What Elin Nordegren Has Been up to in 2018

Tiger Woods is currently sitting high atop the leaderboard of The Tour Championship, at 13 under. His closest trailer, Justin Rose — with whom he is paired, is four shots back. As Woods continues playing throughout the weekend, many people are finding themselves wondering about his personal life — namely about his ex-wife, Elin Nordegren.

The two split in 2009, following a cheating scandal that rocked Woods’ personal and professional life. These days, however, the former couple is dedicated to raising their two children, Sam and Charlie, together.

“They’re friends now. Everything that happened in the past is in the past. They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids,” a source close to the couple told People Magazine back in April. “Tiger says really great things about Elin. He never complains about her, ever. He never says things like, ‘Oh, my ex is being unreasonable.’ On the contrary, he talks about her in glowing terms. They’re closer now than they were when they were married. The kids love them both,” the source added.

Nordegren and Woods’ children have been seen cheering on their dad from the gallery at various tournaments this year, but Nordegren hasn’t been spotted in months. She has completely removed herself from the spotlight, but she has had quite the 2018 for herself. For starters, she decided to list her home in North Palm Beach, Florida, for sale. Back in March, spokesman for Nordegren told the Wall Street Journal that the former model wanted to downsize.

Two months later, Nordegren listed her condo for sale. According to The Blast, Nordegren made nearly $1 million in the sale.

Aside from selling real estate, Nordegren has been fairly quiet this year. She was set to earn her master’s degree in psychology before the summer, but it’s unknown if she’s practicing in the field. Her dating life is also unclear. She had previously been linked to coal-mining magnate Christopher Cline, but the current status of their relationship is unknown.

READ NEXT: Where Is Elin Nordegren Today?