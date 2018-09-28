WATCH: Fan Interrupts Jimmy Butler’s Workout, Says He Was Traded to Kings

I guess we should give credit where credit’s due because it took some guts to try to pull what one NBA fan did on Jimmy Butler. In the midst of the trade talks swirling around the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, he was caught getting some shots up at a local gym Thursday.

And apparently, the fan decided to do what any logical fan would – try to pull a fast one on the NBA All-Star. Since Butler was on the court and obviously didn’t have his phone, a “Woj Bomb” was dropped when the fan (jokingly) revealed a trade to the Sacramento Kings was finalized. The whole thing was caught on camera as well.

FAN TELLS JIMMY BUTLER HE GOT TRADED TO THE KINGS🤦‍♂️😭ITS ALL GOOD @JimmyButler ‼️ WE KNOW YOU WANNA GO TO MIAMI DAWG📈🐐 HOPEFULLY WE GET YOU REAL SOON BRO🔥 HEAT NATION💯 pic.twitter.com/BOlZGlneyK — MaZeKing  (@MaZeKing_) September 28, 2018

For what it’s worth, I would have paid to see another 10 seconds of video to find out if Butler actually believed it. It’s pretty unlikely since you’d assume his phone was probably somewhere close on loud.

If I had to guess, Butler probably didn’t sprint over to his phone to find out if this was true. It’s highly likely that the 29-year-old’s agent hasn’t remained in his ear consistently throughout the process providing updates. And I’m not sure any of those updates included the Kings being a part of a possible deal.

As things currently stand, we’re likely looking at a push to the finish line which features the Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets. Although there’s always the possibility another team could dive in late to the Butler sweepstakes.

