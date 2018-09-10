Top Fantasy Football Replacements for Delanie Walker After Season-Ending Injury

When Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was carted off after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 1, there was an obviously high level of concern. And while fans and fantasy football owners alike feared the worse, the talented tight end received some bad news Monday.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Walker has suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage.

Titans’ TE Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in there as well, per source. He is not expected to play again in 2018. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

With Walker now expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, we’re going to take a look at a few potential waiver-wire targets for fantasy owners.

*Note: All ownership percentages are based on Yahoo Sports fantasy football.

Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (48 Percent Owned)

Amid all the drama surrounding the Raiders this offseason, it’s easy to forget that Cook had one of the best years of his NFL career in 2017 with Oakland. He totaled his second-most yards (688) and receptions (86) while working in an offense that struggled mightily.

The Raiders offense should be much-improved this season, and with Martavis Bryant recently released, it could make Cook one of the top options in the passing game. Don’t be surprised if the veteran finds the end zone 6-8 times this season as well.

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (33 Percent Owned)

It was a bit unknown how the tight end situation for the Colts would play out. Both Eric Ebron and Jack Doyle are capable of making plays, and fortunately, Andrew Luck managed to get the ball to both players Sunday. Ebron also found the end zone in Week 1, wrapping up his day with four receptions for 51 yards and the score.

Ebron has always had a ton of talent but was never able to live up to his potential with the Detroit Lions. A fresh start with the Colts may be exactly what he needs.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (29 Percent Owned)

While Seals-Jones disappointed in Week 1, catching just three passes for 19 yards, the Arizona Cardinals offense as a whole was somewhat painful to watch. If Seals-Jones hadn’t come up just short on hauling in a late touchdown, though, we’d be having a completely different conversation.

The young tight end saw six targets yesterday and I believe he’ll prove to be a safety blanket in the Cardinals passing game moving forward. Seals-Jones is only going to continue to improve, and grabbing him off waivers now makes sense.

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (2 Percent Owned)

Dissly was arguably the most surprising player of the entire day Sunday. He not only caught 3-of-5 targets for 105 yards and one touchdown, but the injury to Seattle’s top wideout Doug Baldwin could add even more workload for the rookie.

The Seahawks were hoping to find a replacement for Jimmy Graham, and it seems they’ve done just that. Now, fantasy football owners may find their replacement for Walker in the form of a player who’s on virtually no one’s fantasy roster.

