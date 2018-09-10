Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacements for Delanie Walker

When Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was carted off after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 1, the concern was at an all-time high. And while fans and fantasy football owners alike feared the worse, the talented tight end received some bad news Monday.

As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Walker has suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage.

Titans’ TE Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage in there as well, per source. He is not expected to play again in 2018. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2018

With Walker now expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, we’re going to take a look at a few potential waiver wire targets.

*Note: All ownership percentages are based on Yahoo Sports fantasy football.

Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (48 Percent Owned)

Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (33 Percent Owned)

Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (29 Percent Owned)

Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (2 Percent Owned)