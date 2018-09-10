Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Replacements for Delanie Walker

When Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker was carted off after suffering a gruesome ankle injury in Week 1, the concern was at an all-time high. And while fans and fantasy football owners alike feared the worse, the talented tight end received some bad news Monday.
As ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed, Walker has suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage.
With Walker now expected to miss the remainder of the 2018 season, we’re going to take a look at a few potential waiver wire targets.
*Note: All ownership percentages are based on Yahoo Sports fantasy football.
Jared Cook, Oakland Raiders (48 Percent Owned)
Eric Ebron, Indianapolis Colts (33 Percent Owned)
Ricky Seals-Jones, Arizona Cardinals (29 Percent Owned)
Will Dissly, Seattle Seahawks (2 Percent Owned)
Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker has reportedly suffered a broken ankle, and fantasy football owners may need to consider one of these options.