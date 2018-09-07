Tom Brady’s Son Didn’t Draft Him in Fantasy Football

When it comes to fantasy football, you always have to make the smartest decisions on draft day for your team. Even if it means passing on your own father, apparently, which New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady found out first hand.

As The Athletic’s Jeff Howe revealed, Brady’s son is playing fantasy football this season. However, he opted not to roll with his dad at quarterback, and instead went with Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Matt Ryan.

Brutal, just brutal. Obviously, we can probably cut Brady’s son some slack if his dad came off the board early, which is likely. After all, the Patriots quarterback is widely considered one of the best fantasy players at his position currently.

Without seeing the draft results, though, I’m going to stick with the fact that if your dad is an NFL player, you basically have to get him on your team. Maybe he can guilt whoever the fantasy owner is into trading Brady to him without having to give up much.

That’s probably pretty unlikely, though, especially considering that Ryan had a tough opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The young fantasy player saw his quarterback complete just 21-of-43 passes for 251 yards and one interception in Atlanta’s loss Thursday night.