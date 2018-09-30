Tyler Eifert Injury Might Be Too Gruesome to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter of his team’s Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On the second offensive play of the second half, Eifert hauled in a two-yard reception from quarterback Andy Dalton before being dragged down in brutal fashion by Atlanta linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Tyler Eifert injury. This is tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/HTPsRIWqpj — Bret Buganski (@KOCOBret) September 30, 2018

Tyler Eifert suffered a horrible looking ankle injury 😳 hope it’s not as bad as it looks pic.twitter.com/ZufIHGNfaW — Red Zone Hive (@RedZoneHive) September 30, 2018

Eifert was having a big day in a high-scoring matchup, leading his team with four receptions at the time of his injury. He totaled 38 yards and scored a touchdown on his team’s first drive of the game.

Injuries have plagued Eifert’s career, dating back to his college days. As a freshman at Notre Dame in 2009, he played in just one game before a back injury ended his season.

Eifert made 15 starts as a rookie in 2013, missing Cincinnati’s finale with a stinger injury. But he appeared in just 24 games in the subsequent four seasons, and it appears he’ll miss extended time this year.