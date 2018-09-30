Tyler Eifert Injury Might Be Too Gruesome to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter of his team’s Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.
On the second offensive play of the second half, Eifert hauled in a two-yard reception from quarterback Andy Dalton before being dragged down in brutal fashion by Atlanta linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.
Eifert was having a big day in a high-scoring matchup, leading his team with four receptions at the time of his injury. He totaled 38 yards and scored a touchdown on his team’s first drive of the game.
Injuries have plagued Eifert’s career, dating back to his college days. As a freshman at Notre Dame in 2009, he played in just one game before a back injury ended his season.
Eifert made 15 starts as a rookie in 2013, missing Cincinnati’s finale with a stinger injury. But he appeared in just 24 games in the subsequent four seasons, and it appears he’ll miss extended time this year.
