Tyler Eifert Injury Might Be Too Gruesome to Watch

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert suffered a gruesome injury in the third quarter of his team’s Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

On the second offensive play of the second half, Eifert hauled in a two-yard reception from quarterback Andy Dalton before being dragged down in brutal fashion by Atlanta linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Tyler Eifert injury. This is tough to watch. pic.twitter.com/HTPsRIWqpj — Bret Buganski (@KOCOBret) September 30, 2018

Tyler Eifert suffered a horrible looking ankle injury 😳 hope it’s not as bad as it looks pic.twitter.com/ZufIHGNfaW — Red Zone Hive (@RedZoneHive) September 30, 2018

Game play stopped for roughly 10 minutes. Teammates took a knee as Eifert was carted off the field. According to CBS, the tight end was not taken to the hospital.

Eifert was having a big day in a high-scoring affair, leading his team with four receptions at the time of his injury. The 28-year-old totaled 38 yards and scored a touchdown on his team’s first drive of the game.

Eifert with a 15-yard touchdownpic.twitter.com/dXlHPhUeQq — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 30, 2018

Eifert’s Injury History

Injuries have plagued Eifert’s career, dating back to his college days. As a freshman at Notre Dame in 2009, he played in just one game before a back injury ended his season.

Eifert made 15 starts as a rookie in 2013, missing Cincinnati’s finale with a shoulder stinger. But he appeared in just 24 games in the subsequent four seasons. In that span, he missed time with a dislocated elbow, a neck stinger, a Grade 1 concussion, a Grade 3 left ankle sprain, a Grade 1 knee strain, and multiple issues with his back, and it appears he’ll miss extended time this year.

But he’s been productive when he’s played, amassing 138 receptions for 1,678 yards and 20 touchdowns in 42 games heading into Sunday.

Before the season, Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis said in a press conference that he hoped Eifert wouldn’t play more than 50 snaps in any game this season so as to keep him healthy.

“He has done well. He has continued to stay the course,” Lewis told reporters of Eifert’s performance in practices before the season began. “He makes a difference every time he steps out there. Offensively, the comfort level that Andy (Dalton) has, and the things he can create on the field as a mismatch are very evident.”