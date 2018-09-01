UCLA vs Cincinnati Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chip Kelly era in Westwood officially begins Saturday at the Rose Bowl, as UCLA opens its 2018 season against Cincinnati.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

UCLA and Cincinnati have both suffered through consecutive losing seasons, so how exactly does this matchup garner a spot on ESPN?

That would be the Chip Kelly factor.

Kelly put together one of the most exciting–and successful–programs in the nation during his time in Oregon, and now that he’s back in the college ranks following a couple of suboptimal stints with the Eagles and 49ers, the Bruins become must-watch TV. He’s inheriting mostly players who he didn’t recruit, so it may take a little while for things to fully click, but defensive back Nate Meadors said that you can still expect to see Kelly’s usual up-tempo style.

“Fast pace. Very fast pace,” he said about UCLA’s offense. “I’m excited to see what they’re going to do come game time. They’ve been getting better and better.”

Getting the first crack at running that offense will be Wilton Speight, the Michigan transfer who beat out Devon Modster and talented true freshman Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the starting job. The 23-year-old missed most of last season after fracturing three vertebrae in the Big Ten opener, but he threw for 2,538 yards, 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 2016.

UCLA will be without six players who were suspended for the opener (RB Soso Jamabo, DB Mo Osling, OL Boss Tagaloa, DL Osa Odighizuwa, DL Moses Robinson-Carr and TE Devin Asiasi), but they’re still favored by 15.

The Bearcats went 4-8 in Luke Fickell’s first year in 2017, and while he has already brought in a lot of intriguing talent, this looks to be another rebuilding year. Still, this should provide a good litmus test for where Cincy stands in 2018.