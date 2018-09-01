UNLV vs USC Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Highly-touted true freshman quarterback JT Daniels makes his collegiate debut Saturday, as No. 15 USC opens up their 2018 season against UNLV at the Coliseum.

The game is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

The Pac-12 Network is included in FuboTV’s main package, which includes 85 total channels and is largely tailored towards sports fans. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a handy “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which will allow you to watch the game on-demand up to three days after it airs even if you forgot to record it.

Sling TV

The Pac-12 Network is included in the “Sports Extra” add-on, which can be added to either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

Pac-12 Network Live

Additionally, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Pac-12 website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Pac-12 Now app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for FuboTV free trial and then use those credentials to sign in and watch on the Pac-12 digital platforms.

Sling TV is not available as a cable provider login for this option.

Preview

The job of replacing No. 3 pick Sam Darnold will go to J.T. Daniels. The No. 2 pro-style recruit in the class of 2018, Daniels will become just the second Trojan QB to start the opener as a true freshman, joining fellow Mater Dei alum Matt Barkley.

“The thing J.T. did a really good job of is, when the ball was put down in our live-game scrimmage situations, the ball moved — and it looked easy for him,” head coach Clay Helton said after naming Daniels the starter last week.

Daniels, who reclassified from the class of 2019, is certainly raw, but he has the talent, he has the offensive line to protect him (Toa Lobendahn and Chris Brown were both all-Pac-12 players last year), and he has a bevy of weapons around him with the likes of Stephen Carr, Tyler Vaughns and Michael Pittman Jr.

The nerves that come with one of the most high-profile jobs in college football are sure to be there on Saturday afternoon, but the matchup gives Daniels a good opportunity to build some confidence.

UNLV won just five games last year, their fourth-consecutive losing season overall and third-straight under head coach Tony Sanchez. They were 111th in the nation in yards per play allowed and 85th in points allowed per game, and Daniels should have little trouble moving the ball.

That said, the Rebels have the ability to do some damage on the other side of the ball, as quarterback Armani Rogers is a dual threat who ran for 780 yards and eight scores last season, and Lexington Thomas is also back after piling up 1,336 rushing yards, 6.3 yards per carry and 17 touchdowns.

“You look at the run-threat that he is, and how big and physical of a man he is, it just jumps off the film,” Helton said. “With him and Lexington back there, you’re talking about 2,100 rushing yards between the two and the 16th-best rushing offense in the country last year.”

Still, the Trojans are the more talented team at every level–and they’re at home. They have an 81.1 percent win probability according to Bill Connelly’s S&P+ advanced analytics system, and the oddsmakers seem to agree, favoring USC by 26.5.