Bills vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Simply put, the Buffalo Bills (0-2) are atrocious. Head coach Sean McDermott has his hands full with this team for the remainder of the season.

The Bills’ season doesn’t get any easier, as they prepare for one of the NFC’s best teams, the Minnesota Vikings (1-0-1) in a road game to continue Week 3 action on Sunday afternoon.

Preview

Kirk Cousins threw for four touchdowns last week as the Vikings tied the Green Bay Packers 29-29 at Lambeau Field and proved why general manager Rick Spielman was wise to invest $85 million into the free agent quarterback. Down 29-21 in the fourth quarter, Cousins successfully led the game-tying drive, and threaded the needle on a highlight reel touchdown pass to wide receiver Adam Thielen.

Through two weeks, Thielen and teammate Stefon Diggs have a combined 30 receptions for 404 yards and four touchdowns; they are the league’s top receiving duo at the moment.

So is running back Dalvin Cook, who is being held out of Week 3 with a minor hamstring injury. The team is closely monitoring Cook’s health coming off a torn ACL last season. Cook is expected back in the lineup when Minnesota turns around on a short week to play the Los Angeles Rams in what will be an early-season test of which team is the main challenger for the Philadelphia Eagles’ throne.

Defensive end Everson Griffen is also being held out of Week 3 with a knee injury.

The Bills’ starting running back is banged up as well. LeSean McCoy is nursing his ribs, and although questionable for Sunday, doesn’t look like a difference-maker even if he suits up.

Buffalo will need to continue turning to… rookie quarterback Josh Allen to help lead this team to points. Allen was able to successfully maneuver some drives against a banged up Los Angeles Chargers defense last Sunday, but barely.

As of now, Minnesota’s defense is significantly better than Los Angeles’. To make matters worse, Minnesota’s defense intercepted Jimmy Garoppolo three times in a Week 1 win against the San Francisco 49ers. At home, the Vikings boast one of the defense-stadium atmosphere/environment combinations in the NFL, making it basically an impossible scenario for a rookie quarterback on a bad team this early into the season.