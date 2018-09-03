FSU vs Virginia Tech Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Two ACC powerhouses clash Monday to conclude Labor Day Weekend, as No. 20 Virginia Tech travels to take on No. 19 Florida State.

In a fact that may be shocking, this is the first time these two schools have squared off against each other in six years – the last time these two schools played each other, when Florida State defeated Virginia Tech on the road 28-22 in 2012.

The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch a live stream of the game (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including all the ESPN channels. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

ESPN and ESPN 2 are both included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

ESPN Platforms

Additionally, you can also watch a live stream of the game on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can still sign up for one of the above options and then use your Hulu or Sling TV credentials to sign in and watch on the ESPN digital platforms.

Preview

The Seminoles are optimistic going into this season, as starting quarterback Deondre Francois is back.

Florida State entered last season No. 3 in the preseason Top 25, and were a heavy favorite to reach the College Football Playoff and enter national championship contention. Francois suffered a season-ending knee injury in the Seminoles’ opening game against Alabama in a collision of two premiere schools on opening weekend. The team finished a disappointing 7-6 overall despite the standout play of Derwin James – now with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Francois, who was named 2016 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year, leads an offense that returns seven other starters, including sophomore running back Cam Akers. The Seminoles are hoping the continuity on offense translates, and that the promise of last season’s hype becomes a reality this season.

Florida State also happens to be breaking in a new head coach. Willie Taggart is an intriguing name to watch; the former head coach of Oregon quickly accepted the job, replacing Jimbo Fisher who left for a higher-paying position at Texas A&M.

I watched a lot of college football over the weekend but I’m really excited for tonight. Can’t wait to see how Florida State will do under new coach Willie Taggart. Tough test tonight vs Virginia Tech. — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 3, 2018

Virginia Tech ended last season at 9-4, and has some big questions, primarily on defense, heading into 2018. The Hokies lost an astonishing 11 starters from last season, so new players will be relied on heavily early. With a much thinner unit up front, the Hokies need an early win in ACC play.

Former head coaches Bobby Bowden (Florida State) and Frank Beamer will serve as an honorary captains before the start of the game.