How to Watch Notre Dame Football Games Online Without Cable in 2018

Notre Dame has alternated an unranked finish (2014, 2016) with a No. 11 finish (2015, 1017) the last four years, but that trend is likely to come to an end in 2018 with the Irish set up nicely to build on last year’s success.

The majority of Notre football games will be broadcast nationally on NBC, while others may be on NBC Sports Network, CBS, ABC or one of the ESPN channels (full schedule). Fortunately, even if you don’t have cable or a TV, you can watch one, some or all of these channels by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live TV streaming services:

FuboTV: Includes NBC, NBC Sports Network and CBS

Hulu With Live TV: Includes NBC, NBC Sports Network, CBS, ABC, ESPN and ESPN2

Sling TV: Includes NBC, NBC Sports Network, ESPN and ESPN2 (ABC isn’t included, but ABC games can be watched on ESPN’s digital platforms with a Sling TV log-in)

Amazon Prime + CBS Amazon Channel: Easiest and cheapest way to watch games on CBS

All of these services allow you to watch live TV without a cable box or satellite or annual contract. All you need is an internet connection. Here’s a rundown of what they include, how to sign up, and how to watch a live stream of Notre Dame games in 2018:

Though it also has a good amount of entertainment channels, FuboTV is one of the best streaming services for watching live sports. Among many other sports channels, the main “Fubo” package comes with NBC (the most important channel for watching Notre Dame Games), NBC Sports and CBS. It also has a lot of nice user experience features, including an interface that lets you search by sport, included DVR, and my personal favorite, a “72-hour lookback” feature, which lets you watch games on-demand up to three days later even without recording them.

The one drawback is that the ESPN channels aren’t included, but there’s likely to only be one or two Irish games on those networks in 2018. For all other networks, FuboTV is a really good option–and it’s a very good value for how many channels you’re getting.

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CBS (live in select markets)

Pricing Options: The “Fubo” package, which has 80-plus channels including the ones listed above, costs $39.99 for the first month, and then $44.99 per month after that.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at once; 30 hours of cloud DVR is included; also includes a “72-hour lookback” feature, which allows you to watch games and shows up to three days after they air, even if you forgot to DVR them

How to Sign Up: Head to the FuboTV website and select “Start Your Free Trial”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras if you want. You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you will not be charged.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the FuboTV website and navigate to a channel to start watching live TV. The Chrome browser is suggested.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the FuboTV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones

Hulu with Live TV offers the perfect mix of entertainment and live sports for cord-cutters. Not only does it come with an extensive Netflix-like library of on-demand TV shows (Seinfeld, It’s Always Sunny, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, etc.) and movies, but it also gives you every channel that will broadcast Notre Dame football games in 2018.

Getting all of that for just $40 per month is great value.

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: NBC (live in select markets), NBCSN, CBS (live in select markets), ABC (live in select markets), ESPN and ESPN2. There are a total of 50-plus channels included, as well as Hulu’s on-demand streaming library (a $7.99 or $11.99 per month value).

Pricing Options: Hulu With Live TV (with the “Limited Commercials” on-demand plan): $39.99 per month | Hulu With Live TV (with the “No Commercials” on-demand library plan): $43.99 per month

Extras: The regular Hulu With Live TV plan allows you to watch on two different devices at the same time, but you can watch on unlimited screens at the same time for $15 per month extra; 50 hours of cloud DVR is included, but you can upgrade to 200 hours of enhanced cloud DVR for $15 per month.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Hulu website and select “Sign Up Now”. After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the Hulu website and select “Start Watching” at the top of the page, and then “Live TV.” Scroll to whatever channel you want to start watching live TV.

If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Hulu app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, select Smart TV’s and other devices.

Additionally, Notre Dame games that are on ABC or any of the ESPN channels can also be watched on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. You’ll need to log in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

The first to dive into the cable-free, live-TV streaming service, Sling TV’s biggest selling point continues to be its low price point. However, while the basic “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” is a cheap entry point, you need to get both base packages to get all the channels that will show Notre Dame football games, which adds up to $40 per month ($45 if you want DVR), and CBS still isn’t included.

If you do go with Sling, you’ll probably want to pair it with the Amazon Prime CBS Channel for when the Irish play on CBS.

Notre Dame Football Channels Included: ESPN and ESPN2 are part of the “Sling Orange” bundle, NBC (live in select markets) and NBCSN are part of the “Sling Blue” bundle

Price: Sling Orange: $25 per month | Sling Blue: $25 per month | Sling Orange + Blue: $40 per month

Extras: Watch on one device at once with Sling Orange or Sling Orange+Blue; Watch on three devices at once with Sling Blue; 50 hours of cloud DVR is $5 per month extra.

How to Sign Up: Go to the Sling TV website and select “Watch Now 7 Days Free.” After creating an account, select your channel package and any extras you want, then enter your payment information to sign up.

How & Where to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, just return to the Sling TV website and navigate to your desired channel to start watching live TV. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other streaming device, you can do so via the Sling TV app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, and Xbox One.

This is a great option if you’re simply looking for a way to watch the games that are on CBS.

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS Amazon Channel, which also comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can then watch a live stream of your local CBS channel on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.