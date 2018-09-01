How to Watch Oklahoma Football Online Without Cable [2018]

Having to replace one of the most prolific quarterbacks in college football history, No. 7 Oklahoma is one of the biggest unknowns at the top of preseason rankings, but as always, the Sooners’ talent gives them a national championship ceiling in 2018.

Season Preview

The surprising retirement of Bob Stoops and subsequent hiring of Lincoln Riley made no difference last year: The Sooners still won 12 games, advanced to the college football playoff, were painfully close to a trip to the title game, and finished inside the Top 5 for the third year in a row.

But now they must adjust to life without Baker Mayfield, the flag-plantin’, crotch-grabbin’, Heisman-winnin’ assassin who averaged a silly 10.6 yards per attempt with an even sillier 119:21 TD:INT ratio while leading the Sooners to those Top-5 finishes each of the last three seasons.

The man to replace Mayfield? That would be the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft.

That’s right, Kyler Murray, who was just drafted ninth by the Oakland Athletics, will play one more season of college football before turning his attention to baseball for good. He was able to win the job over redshirt sophomore Austin Kendall.

“There weren’t a lot of differentiating factors in the end because both did play so well and so efficiently, but just felt like from an overall perspective that Kyler was just a little bit ahead,” Riley said.

“We feel like we’ve got a great quarterback tandem there and we’re really proud of the way that Austin has improved through the redshirt year last year and during camp. We’re excited for Kyler and his opportunity and the team looks forward to getting ready for FAU.”

For what it’s worth (probably not much), Murray was nearly perfect in mop-up duty last year, completing 18-of-21 passes for 359 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions. Still, while that’s a tiny sample size, he’s an exciting athlete who can hurt defenses with his legs or arm.

He’ll have some help. Marquise Brown and CeeDee Lamb, who combined for 103 catches, 1,902 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns last year, are both back. The offensive line, despite losing Orlando Brown and Erick Wren, returns three all-conference performers (Ben Powers, Dru Sami, Bobby Evans). And running back Rodney Anderson was a stud last year, running for 1,079 yards, 6.5 yards per attempt and 11 touchdowns in just eight games after becoming the full-time starter in Week 6.

Though it won’t be the same without Mayfield, this offense should continue to be a dangerous unit.

The defense, on the other hand, remains a question mark. It’s very young–there will likely only be one senior starter, free safety Kahlil Haughton–but it’s also chalk full of talented pieces. Last year’s unit finished the year 76th in the country in yards per play allowed, so it’s likely they will improve on that, but just how much they improve could be the key to the season if the offense isn’t quite as dominant.

All-in-all, the Sooners are a bit of an enigma heading into 2018. There are some unknown pieces, most notably at the most important position, but they also have the talent and the schedule (they have a 60 percent win probability or better in every game, according to Bill Connelly’s S&P+ advanced analytics) to get back to the playoff.

No matter what happens, they’ll certainly be fun to watch.