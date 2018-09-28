College Gameday: Where Is the ESPN’s Show Location This Week, September 29?

College Gameday is headed to Happy Valley this week as No. 9 Penn State hosts No. 4 Ohio State. Gameday starts at the normal time of 9 a.m. Eastern on ESPN with Rece Davis, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso and Desmond Howard along with the rest of the crew.

According to ESPN, this will mark Corso’s 316th headgear selection. Corso has tended to pick against the Nittany Lions. Corso is 3-1 when picking Penn State, and 9-3 when picking against the Nittany Lions.

Here are some other interesting stats involving Penn State and Ohio State per ESPN.

This is the third time the show has been to State College for Penn State matchup against Ohio State at home; the ninth time GameDay has been to the Ohio State vs. Penn State matchup, regardless of location. Ties the Alabama vs. LSU matchup for the most attended matchup in show history, This is the 42nd time GameDay will originate from an Ohio State game; tied with Alabama for the most appearances at a GameDay site. The last 14 times the show has attended a game between a Top 5 road team vs another Top 10 team, the home team has won 11 of the 14. The last time GameDay did a show on September 29, it was 9/29/2012 when Ohio State won 17-16 at Michigan State. That game was Urban Meyer’s first Big Ten game as Ohio State head coach.

College Gameday Will Focus on Trace McSorely & Tim Tebow in Week 5

Fans can expect a heavy dose of quarterbacks for Saturday’s show. ESPN is doing features on Trace McSorely and Tim Tebow. In case you are wondering where Tebow fits in, the show will look back at the 10-year anniversary of the former Gators quarterback’s emotional speech. Here is how ESPN previewed this week’s features in a press release.

Natural Born Winner – What we see on the gridiron is just a sample — Penn State QB Trace McSorley has always been the ultimate competitor, when it comes to EVERYTHING! Reporter: Gene Wojciechowski Family Affair – Being a newlywed, and living in his in-law’s basement is no big deal for Syracuse OL Koda Martin – even if his father-in-law happens to be Orange Head Coach, Dino Babers. Reporter: Jen Lada Promise Kept – It’s been 10 years since Tim Tebow’s fiery postgame speech, later coined “The Promise” – the words still echo in college football history. Reporter: Tom Rinaldi “Snell Yeah” – Putting up impressive numbers while sporting a rally-cry tattoo, & donning a mouthguard with spinners – is making Kentucky running back Benny Snell Jr. the most interesting “cat” in college football.

Ohio State Is a Road Favorite Over Penn State

As expected based on the rankings, Ohio State is a 3.5 point favorite over Penn State per OddsShark. Both teams head into the Big Ten showdown undefeated. Penn State was able to survive a Week 1 overtime matchup against Appalachian State. Ohio State has won all of their matchups comfortably, including a neutral site game against TCU. The Buckeyes will be in a much more challenging environment on Saturday night in Happy Valley.