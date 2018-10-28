How to Watch 49ers vs Cardinals Online Without Cable

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Both teams will attempt to improve on their rough starts, as they’re currently 1-6 in the NFC West.

Preview

San Francisco will head into today’s game with a slew of injuries. Starting wide receiver Pierre Garçon is expected to be out with a knee issue, while center Weston Richburg is listed as questionable following the practice he sat out on Friday. The team have also listed running back Matt Breida and cornerback Richard Sherman as questionable.

All this comes on the heels of the 49ers losing their centerpiece running back, Jerick McKinnon, to a season-ending knee injury, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who sustained a season-ending knee injury as well. Despite these setbacks, head coach Kyle Shanahan is optimistic, and told NBC Sports the that he plans on anointing team captains soon.

Last year I wanted to do it halfway through, and as we got there, I didn’t think our team was ready to vote on that,” said Shanahan. “There weren’t guys who established themselves. I wanted it to be for the right reason, and not just a popularity vote. I went into this year thinking the same thing. I thought about doing it at the beginning of the year. We had some established guys, but things change.”

Shanahan also spoke on the team’s rocky 1-6 start. ““Losing is tough, and it’s human nature, no matter how hard you work, when you’re not getting the results, people want to blame other people,” he explained. “And I do think we have the right type of guys here, where, yeah, people can feel that way for a second, because I think most humans do. But what can you control?”

Arizona head coach Steve Wilks has also voiced his concern over the team’s struggling offense. “Am I concerned? Majorly,” he told ESPN. “We need to correct it. We need to find ways to get into the end zone and we need to get it corrected soon. We have to find answers. Again, I would tell you execution.”