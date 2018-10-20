Magic vs 76ers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Philadelphia 76ers bounced back from an opening night loss to the Boston Celtics with a huge win over the Chicago Bulls. The Orlando Magic found themselves trending in the opposite direction after upsetting the Miami Heat, falling by 32 to the Charlotte Hornets Friday. Now, the two team square off Saturday.

Preview

The Magic surprised quite a few people by knocking off a 2017-18 playoff team in the Heat during their opener 104-101. Unfortunately, the excitement was short-lived, as the team fell 120-88 to the Charlotte Hornets at home Friday night. Now, they’ll draw their first road game of the year against one of the Eastern Conference favorites in the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Sixers had their own issues over the first two games, but theirs came in the opener. Philly lost 105-87 to the Boston Celtics in a game which they struggled with turnovers and all-around shooting. Their bounce back game against the Bulls featured a 127-108 win, fueled by a triple-double from Ben Simmons (13 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists).

While Simmons and fellow young star Joel Embiid have led the way for the 76ers so far, they’ve gotten some help from the likes of Robert Covington and JJ Redick, among others. Embiid is averaging a superb 26.5 points and 11 rebounds per game while Simmons has posted averages of 16 points, 14 rebounds and 9.5 assists.

Although the Sixers are a headliner in the Eastern Conference, Orlando’s talent has grabbed its fair share of attention as well. Aaron Gordon is off and running this season, averaging 15.5 points and 13 rebounds per game, both team-highs. The main problem for the Magic is they’ve failed to have a consistent option step up alongside Gordon.

Evan Fournier is the team’s second-leading scorer with 12.5 points per game but has played just 24.5 minutes per game. Orlando has taken a different approach to their lineup so far this season, as 10 players are averaging 15 minutes per game or more. Part of that can be attributed to the big loss to the Hornets, but even in the win over Miami, the team played eight players 22 or more minutes and the ninth member (Jonathan Isaac) was on the floor for 18 minutes.

This matchup has plenty of intrigue, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Magic stack up against a talented Sixers roster.