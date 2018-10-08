Jen Flaum, Aaron Judge’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Aaron Judge is laser-focused on beating the Boston Red Sox in the 2018 ALDS, but that doesn’t mean that he hasn’t made time for that special someone in recent weeks. While it was previously thought that Judge and Jen Flaum had broken up, the two were recently spotted together on a “romantic dinner date,” as evidenced by photos obtained by Sports Gossip.

Flaum, who recently graduated from the University of Michigan, is a big Yankees fan, as evidenced by her Instagram page.

She and Judge dated for a few months back in 2017, and had only been spotted out in public together a handful of times before supposedly ending their relationship. It now looks like the two may be back on.

Here is what you need to know:

1. Judge & Flaum Went Instagram Official Last Year

Judge and Flaum decided to do a couples’ costume for Halloween, dressing up as Superman and Lois Lane. The duo decided to make their relationship official, showing off their costumes in a photo (above) posted on Flaum’s Instagram page.

Judge was first spotted with Flaum back on September 2. As The New York Daily News notes, the two were seen at Arthur Ashe Stadium, watching the match between Rafael Nadal and Leonardo Mayer. They were also seen on the big video board at the stadium.

Fans caught on to the couple’s possible romance long before it became a real thing. Many were quick to notice that the two followed each other on social media, which is a pretty big deal. A source told the Daily News that Flaum is a big Yankees fan and “may or may not” have sent Judge a direct message before they went public.

2. Flaum Grew Up in New Jersey & Is a Big Yankees Fan

Flaum is a New Jersey native. Her LinkedIn page shows that she is from Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, a borough in Bergen County, which is located in the northern part of the state.

Since she grew up in northern New Jersey, it’s not surprising to hear that Flaum is a New York Yankees fan. She has several photos of herself wearing Yankees gear on Instagram. On June 22, she posted a photo of herself at Yankee Stadium, writing, “I got 99 problems but A. Judge ain’t one.”

In another photo taken at Yankee Stadium, Flaum and her friend took in a game from the bleachers on August 2. “Bleacher creatures,” she captioned the pic.

3. She’s a Graduate of the University of Michigan With a Degree in Psychology & Marketing

Flaum attended Ramapo High School in New Jersey and was inducted into the National Honor Society before heading off to college.

According to Flaum’s LinkedIn page, she is a graduate of the University of Michigan, earning her Bachelor’s in Psychology and Marketing in spring 2017. She was also in the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

While in college, Flaum interned at Morgan Stanley in New York City in Private Wealth Management during the summer of 2014. In summer 2015, she was a marketing intern at Fisher Brothers. Her most recent position was Strategy Intern at Mediavest | Spark, which recently renamed itself Sparks Foundry.

Her current job affiliation is listed as “real estate,” but it is unclear if she has obtained her license to become a Realtor or a broker.

Her LinkedIn page lists the following things as causes that Flaum “cares about”: Children, civil rights and social action, education, health, politics, and poverty alleviation.

4. Flaum Has 2 Brothers, Including a Twin

Flaum is the daughter of James and Nancy Flaum and she has two brothers, Andrew and Matt.

According to the University of Michigan Regents’ Communication from December 2015, James Flaum of Franklin Lakes donated funds for the Flaum Family Scholarship Find. The scholarship goes to an “undergraduate from a low socioeconomic background with high financial need and who would not otherwise be able to attend the University of Michigan.”

Matty is her twin brother and a graduate of The George Washington University. Her other brother, Andrew, attended the University of Miami.

Flaum posts pictures of the three siblings together frequently in Instagram, so they have remained close despite going to different schools. The three spend a lot of time together and they all love to travel. In recent years, they have gone to London, Africa, and Mexico.

5. Judge Was Previously Linked to Sterling Olmstead

Earlier this summer, Judge was linked to Sterling Olmstead thanks to a photo he posted in December 2016 that included Olmstead. Judge and Olmstead were not seen together in more recent photos though.

Judge became a star in New York with his otherworldly start to the 2017 season, which culminated with his Home Run Derby championship and an All-Star selection. However, in recent months, he has slowed down considerably. He struck out a record 37 games in a row, breaking Adam Dunn’s record for a position player and tying the record set by pitcher Bill Stoneman.