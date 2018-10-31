Baker Mayfield Praises Patrick Mahomes Ahead of Their Matchup

The Cleveland Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield is set to take on another former first-round pick, Patrick Mahomes this weekend. Although they are in different draft classes, both Mahomes and Mayfield know what it’s like to have massive praise during their first years starting at quarterback in the NFL.

Ironically enough, they both attended the same school at one point. Baker Mayfield, before attending Oklahoma was the quarterback at Texas Tech. After one season, he transferred to play for the Sooners, and Patrick Mahomes took over as Texas Tech’s young star quarterback.

Mahomes might not have been the No. 1 overall pick like Mayfield, but at this rate maybe he should’ve been. During his first year as a starter with the Chiefs, Mahomes is putting up MVP numbers. And honestly, if the season ended today, Mahomes would unanimously win MVP for the way that he played in 2018.

As fans, we all see it. But how does Mayfield see it? Well, he praised Mahomes recently as the two quarterbacks are set to go head-to-head for the first time in their young careers this weekend. So naturally, everybody was curious to ask Mayfield how he felt about Mahomes.

Mayfield Praises Mahomes

#Browns Baker Mayfield said “talent-wise” Patrick Mahomes should’ve been the No. 1 pick last year. He said he loves Myles, but … — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 31, 2018

This wasn’t a knock on the actual first-overall pick, Myles Garrett, who just so happens to be Mayfield’s teammate. But it was more of a praise to Mahomes. At this point, nobody denies that Mahomes is a game-changer at the quarterback position for the Chiefs. There are probably a lot of teams scratching their heads right now and wishing that they would’ve pulled the trigger on drafting Mahomes.

Luckily for the Browns, they ended up with not only Garrett but Mayfield as well the following season. Mayfield isn’t exactly putting up Patrick Mahomes numbers just yet, but nobody can deny the Browns decision to select him as he has been a shining point for Cleveland in 2018. It will be interesting to see these two young quarterbacks go toe-to-toe with each other during week nine.