10 Best Ab Machines: Compare, Buy and Save (2018)

Summer is over but it’s never too late to get that six-pack stomach. While sit ups and crunches work, you need to do a ton of them to start seeing results. And let’s face it, they’re pretty boring to do. Make your core workouts more entertaining and efficient with a new ab machine. They also allow you to exercise in the comfort of your own home.
So we’ve compiled a list of the best ab machines to help you make your decision a bit easier.
There are a number of different ab machines out there, including wheels, rollers, and rockers, to name a few. Each of these appear in the list below. All of them are effective, yet use different methods and movements to achieve your desired results. Prices also vary. The rollers tend to be the cheapest while the rockers cost a bit more. So check out the list and see what’s best for you.
And if you’re into home workouts and looking for more equipment, check out our post on the best pull up and chin up bars for doorways.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $59.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $16.97 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $55.06 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $63.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.06 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $89.07 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $127.40 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $62.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $199.96 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Core Max Ab MachinePrice: $59.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 levels of resistance so it’s suitable for everyone
- Includes nutritional guide, workout DVD, and workout chart
- No assembly required and collapses for easy storage
- On the pricey side
- Some users feel it’s more of a supplement to the workout, not a core machine
- Some users found there wasn’t enough resistance
Get your entire body — especially your core — in just 8 minutes a day with the Core Max Ab Machine thanks to their Fast Track Technology. This multi-functional piece of equipment is designed to allow you to do the following exercises: sit up, biceps curl, bridge, push up, scissor kick, triceps extension, cycling, and pectoral extension. There are 3 levels of resistance so this machine is suitable for all users from beginners to workout pros.
This machine comes fully assembled and collapse into a compact size for easy transport and storage. The purchase also includes a nutritional guide, workout DVD, and exercise gGet uide chart. It’s available in both Red (pictured above) and Teal, and there is an option to also purchase Core Max’s yoga mat ($24.95), fitness monitor ($19.95), and resistance bands ($19.95).
Find more Core Max Ab Machine information and reviews here.
-
Fitnessery Ab Wheel RollerPrice: $16.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Strengthens arms and shoulders while toning abs
- Includes a knee mat, nutrition e-book, and exercise e-book
- Comfortable hand grips and non-slip, durable rubber wheel
- It might be too much strain on the back for some users
- Beginners might find the tool a little awkward to get used to
- Some users felt the knee pad was a little flimsy
Roll your way to a six-pack in minutes a day with the Fitnessery Ab Wheel Roller. Not only will you get a killer ab workout, but you’ll also strengthen your arms and shoulders. Easy to use and easy on the wallet, you’ll burn calories and tone your upper body with each workout.
The roller features comfortable handles to help reduce hand fatigue and prevent injury. The wheel itself is made of non-slip rubber and can be used on any surface effectively. Your purchase also includes the following: a foam mat for extra knee protection, a nutritional e-book, and an exercise e-book. Another plus is Fitnessery’s lifetime money back guarantee.
Find more Fitnessery Ab Wheel Roller information and reviews here.
-
Ab Circle Pro Home Fitness Machine and DVDPrice: $55.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made of durable metal to help prevent breakdown
- Folds up for easy and convenient storage
- Includes workout and nutritional guides to maximize results
- Some users had durability issues with the knee pads
- The machine might be heavy for some at about 30 pounds
- Some users might have difficulty with assembly
If you were a night owl about 10 years ago, you probably remember the infomercial for the Ab Circle Pro Home Fitness Machine when flipping through the TV channels. If not, check out the video below. Well, it wasn’t just a flash in the pan as it is still wildly popular today. Get your core toned and ripped in just minutes a day (you’ll also receive a 3-minute workout guide). And the Ab Circle Pro is fun to use and you won’t have to do boring sit ups or crunches.
Simple to use and compact for easy storage, the Ab Circle Pro is made of durable metal and features soft, protective knee pads and handles. It’s a full ab workout and the machine offers three resistance levels so it’s suitable for users of all experience levels. Your purchase also includes a nutritional guide. The machine has a 275 pound weight limit.
Find more Ab Circle Pro Home Fitness Machine and DVD information and reviews here.
-
Wonder Core Smart Fitness EquipmentPrice: $63.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-functional and enables you to work on all muscle groups
- Exercise DVD and fitness guide included
- Comes fully assembled
- On the pricey side
- Not for the larger person; recommended maximum weight for a user is 250 pounds
- Some users felt there wasn’t enough resistance
Get a full body workout in the privacy of your own home with the Wonder Core Smart. Sure this device will help you get that six-pack, but it’s also designed to allow you to perform the following exercises: bridges, scissor kicks, push ups, triceps extensions, and biceps extensions. And don’t worry if you’re unsure how to do those exercises, each purchase comes with an instructional DVD.
Also helpful in the cardio department, the Wonder Core Smart has multiple resistance levels so it’s suitable for users of all fitness levels. The machine comes fully assembled and is compact for easy storage (perhaps under the bed?). It’s durable, yet covered with soft padding for added comfort and protection for each exercise.
Find more Wonder Core Smart information and reviews here.
-
Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro RollerPrice: $33.06Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extra wide wheel for added stability
- Ergonomic padded handles for maximum comfort
- Comes with foam knee pad and workout planner
- Some users felt the roller was too big
- It might not be the best option for someone with back problems
- Some might find the rolling range too short
Get a total core workout in minutes with the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller. Featuring a patented design, the roller has a very wide wheel which can be turned slightly right or left to help you work your entire set of abs. The soft padded ergonomic handles will aid in preventing injury and keep you from getting fatigued.
Per Perfect Fitness, the “patented carbon steel spring mechanism provides resistance while rolling out, increasing activation of core and abdominal muscles.” While the rollers can sometimes put strain on your back, the Ab Carver Pro offers some assistance on the way back to help cut down on stress. You’ll also get a killer arm and shoulder workout. Each purchase also include a 1-year manufacturer warranty and a workout planner.
Find more Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller information and reviews here.
-
Ab Rocket Abdominal TrainerPrice: $89.07Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 3 levels of resistance makes it suitable for users of all experience
- Workouts can be done in 5 minutes per day
- Includes a low-calorie meal planner and instructional DVD
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the machine isn’t durably constructed
- Some users felt there isn’t enough back support
Just like the Ab Circle Pro mentioned above, the Ab Rocket Abdominal Trainer has been around for quite sometime — nearly 15 years. It, too, was a staple on late night and weekend TV infomercials. It’s designed to work your entire abdominal region — upper, mid, lower, and sides. And, according to Ab Rocket, a workout takes just 5 minutes per day. Perfect for the extremely busy folks who don’t have the time to make it to the gym for an extended workout.
Some of the highlights include soft cushioning, which lends support to your back and neck to reduce pain and strain. These cushions roll as you rock and provide a soothing massage as you workout. A padded seat and ergonomic handles provide additional comfort. With 3 different resistance levels, the Ab Rocket is suitable for all. Weighing just 10 pounds, it also folds up for easy and compact storage. With your purchase you’ll also receive a healthy meal planner and an instructional DVD.
Find more Ab Rocket Abdominal Trainer information and reviews here.
-
Stamina Pro Ab/Hyper BenchPrice: $127.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multi-purpose bench allows you to perform a variety of exercises
- Bench has 4 angles from flat to 30 degree decline
- Has non-slip footrests and soft foam rollers for extra comfort
- On the pricey side
- It’s heavy, weighing over 40 pounds
- Probably not ideal for those who don’t like traditional sit ups or crunches
For those of you old school gym rats, here’s the Stamina Pro Ab/Hyper Bench. If you’re still a fan of traditional crunches and sit ups, this bench has four different crunch positions ranging from flat to a 30-degree decline. Not only can you work on your six-pack, but this is a multi-functional bench which can be used to perform a variety of different exercises for a total body workout.
It’s is made of durable 2-inch thick steel construction base with a heavily padded bench for extra comfort and protection. The non-slip footrests will keep you secure during your workout, while the foam rollers will prevent you from sliding out of place on crunches. Other features include adjustable thigh support, hand bars for upper body exercises, and a fold design for easy storage.
Find more Stamina Pro Ab/Hyper Bench information and reviews here.
-
Goplus Power Plank Abdominal TrainerPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4 resistance levels to work abs, arms, and legs
- Built-in LCD screen counts calories burned, time, speed, and movements made
- Made of durable, heavy-duty steel (holds up to 250 pounds)
- Some users felt it could have been more durable
- Might not be suitable for very tall people
- Some assembly required might be difficult for some
The Goplus Power Plank Abdominal Trainer packs a total body workout in just 5 minutes a day. Thanks to 4 levels of resistance, you can tone your abs, arms, legs, and core whether you’re a beginner or a fitness fanatic. And unlike most of the other machines on this list, the Goplus Ab Power will help track your results and progress as the built-in screen LCD counts calories burned, time elapsed, your speed, and movements made per minute.
Made of durable steel, the Goplus Power Plank Ab Trainer is sturdy and stable enough to hold up to 250 pounds. While it’s built strongly, it does have ergonomically-designed handles and soft foam cushions to provide padding and comfort on those body parts which might be exposed to stress during the workout. The machine folds up quickly for easy storage and transport. Some assembly is required, but instructions are included.
Find more Goplus Power Plank Abdominal Trainer information and reviews here.
-
SKLZ Core Wheels Dynamic Strength & Ab TrainerPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two handles allow for more variety in your workout
- Develops entire core as well as shoulders, arms, and hips
- Lightweight with ergonomic foam handles
- Some users might find it adds strain on the back
- Beginners might find getting used to the rollers a bit difficult
- Probably best suited for stronger users in very good shape
A twist on the abdominal wheels we talked about above, the SKLZ Core Wheels Dynamic Strength & Ab Trainer includes two rollers rather than one. With two, you’ll be able to enhance your workout with a wider variety of exercises, which, in turn, will help tone more of your body. Work your entire core, as well as your shoulders and arms.
If you have peaked with traditional core and upper body exercises, the SKLZ Core Wheels are designed to help you break through and work those areas in which you haven’t seen gains lately. Easy to store and lightweight, the purchase also includes a training guide and a 1-year warranty.
Find more SKLZ Core Wheels Dynamic Strength & Ab Trainer information and reviews here.
-
Ab Coaster MaxPrice: $199.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Minimizes stress on back and neck
- Holds up to 300 pounds
- Includes a digital workout counter, meal planner, and exercise program and DVD
- On the pricey side
- Some users felt the counter didn’t work correctly
- On the heavy side (50 pounds) and not as compact to store
Here’s another “As seen on TV” abdominal product, the Ab Coaster Max, which has done its tour on the infomercial circuit as well. Constructed to minimize stress and strain on your back and neck, the Ab Coaster Max is designed to give you constant core workout thanks to the unique “bottom-up motion.” The seat can also be moved, enabling you to work other parts of your abdominal for a total workout.
This machine can hold up to 300 pounds and its ease of use makes it suitable for people of all fitness levels. With each purchase you’ll also receive a cardio-based DVD, a 14-day exercise program, and healthy meal planner. A drawback could be it’s a bit heavier (roughly 50 pounds) and doesn’t collapse so you’ll need a bit more room for storing it.
Find more Ab Coaster Max information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.