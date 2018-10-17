5 Best Bike Racks for Cars: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Having the right bike rack for your car can help free up space, while allowing you to safely and efficiently transport your bike. Unless your vehicle is equipped with a receiver, you’ll probably be looking at trunk-mounted racks or even roof racks. Trunk racks generally fit most sedans and hatchbacks. Some models will even clear a rear spoiler. If you do have a receiver on your car, be sure to select the proper size. Most vehicles are equipped with a 1.25 or 2-inch receiver.

In addition to price, the best bike racks for cars tend to be ones that will safely and securely get your bikes to and from your destination. Many bike racks come with extra tie-down straps for added security, along with anti-sway cradles to hold the bikes firmly in place. Some racks include rubber feet or coated straps to minimize scratches to your car and bike.