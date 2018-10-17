5 Best Bike Racks for Cars: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

Having the right bike rack for your car can help free up space, while allowing you to safely and efficiently transport your bike. Unless your vehicle is equipped with a receiver, you’ll probably be looking at trunk-mounted racks or even roof racks. Trunk racks generally fit most sedans and hatchbacks. Some models will even clear a rear spoiler. If you do have a receiver on your car, be sure to select the proper size. Most vehicles are equipped with a 1.25 or 2-inch receiver.
In addition to price, the best bike racks for cars tend to be ones that will safely and securely get your bikes to and from your destination. Many bike racks come with extra tie-down straps for added security, along with anti-sway cradles to hold the bikes firmly in place. Some racks include rubber feet or coated straps to minimize scratches to your car and bike.
Saris Bones 3-Bike Trunk RackPrice: $159.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Arc shape clears most spoilers
- Rubber feet protect vehicle paint
- Coated straps protect bikes
- Weight limit is 35 pounds per bike
- Can be tough to get three larger bikes to fit
- Metal hooks can scratch car paint
For some cyclists, the best bike racks for cars are ones that can securely transport several bikes at a time while remaining compact and affordable. The Saris Bones 3-Bike Trunk Rack holds up to three bikes, and is specifically designed to easily mount on most sedan trunks. In fact, its arc shape allows the rack to clear most spoilers as well. The design also naturally separates bikes on different levels, reducing the chance of rubbing and collisions during transport.
The rack weighs 11 pounds and supports bikes weighing up to 35 pounds each. Rubber feet protect your car's paint, while coated straps securely hold your bike in place without damaging the paint. This bike rack is made from 100 percent recyclable materials and comes in a wide range of colors.
Find more Saris Bones 3-Bike Trunk Rack information and reviews here.
Hollywood Racks Trail Rider Hitch RackPrice: $188.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Fits most 1.25 to 2-inch receivers
- Slim profile for garage storage
- Velcro wheel straps
- Maximum weight per bike is 45 pounds
- Can't access trunk when bikes are on
- Locking pin can come loose in transit
Despite its name, the Trail Rider by Hollywood Racks is built to accommodate most types of bikes. A padded universal clamp on top secures the bike, while the adjustable wheel holders help lock the bike in for the ride. To use this bike rack, just place your bike into the wheel holders then slide the clamp down. Velcro wheel straps add an extra element of security. This bike rack fits 1.25-inch and 2-inch hitches. Its slim profile makes it easy to store the rack in the garage.
Find more Hollywood Racks Trail Rider Hitch Rack information and reviews here.
Thule Helium Aero Hitch CarrierPrice: $379.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Lightweight aluminum construction
- Cradles made with road-dampening technology
- Integrated locking cable and knob
- Some complain that the rubber mounts move at highway speeds
- May need a separate frame adapter for non-standard frames
- Rubber straps seem flimsy
If you’re tired of struggling to mount heavy bike racks onto the back of your car, you’ll appreciate the lightweight aluminum construction of this Thule bike rack. A lighter weight rack is easier to install, handle, and remove as needed. Each cradle is made with road-dampening technology to minimize road shock on the go. There are also anti-sway cages to prevent any extra movement. Safety features include an integrated locking cable and knob to secure the bikes to the rack and the bike carrier to the car. The rack fits Class 1-4 receivers, or those from 1.25 to 2 inches.
Find more Thule Helium Aero Hitch Carrier information and reviews here.
Tyger Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk MountPrice: $64.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Carries up to two bikes
- Also works on minivans and SUVs
- Padded lower frame protects car paint
- Not compatible with rear spoilers
- Rack may press against some license plates
- Straps don't always stay in place
This two-bike carrier by Tyger fits most sedans and hatchbacks, except ones with a rear spoiler. You can also use it on a larger vehicle, such as an SUV or minivans. A padded lower frame keeps bikes from contacting the vehicle as you drive. A safety strap is included for extra security.
Whether you're carrying one bike or two, individual soft cradles keep each bike protected and secure. The arms are designed to fold up when the bike rack isn't being used. A step-by-step instruction guide is included.
Find more Tyger Deluxe 2-Bike Trunk Mount information and reviews here.
Yakima Hold Up Bike RackPrice: $398.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Carries bikes of all sizes and varieties
- Fast and easy to load bikes
- Zero contact with bike frames
- Must purchase separate add-on to carry four bikes
- Built-in locking cables could be longer
- Some flimsy plastic components
The best bike racks for cars aren't always exclusively designed to be mounted on the trunk. As long as you order the correct size for your vehicle's receiver, this trunk mount is worth a close look. Available size options include 1.25-inch, 2-inch and one size.
It’s hard to beat this rack if you are looking for one that lets you set up your bikes quickly and easily. This durable rack lets you load up bikes of just about every size and variety. While it is ready to transport two bikes out of the box, you can carry up to four bikes with an optional add-on. A zero-contact design lets you carry everything from carbon road bikes to full suspension bikes without worrying about scuffs and scratches.
Find more Yakima Hold Up Bike Rack information and reviews here.
