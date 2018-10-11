11 Best Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitors

The Wahoo TICKR FIT is the latest addition to the Wahoo TICKR family. This Bluetooth heart rate monitor is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It’s also the first TICKR with a rechargeable battery, rather than the coin cell battery found in the others. All TICKRs have an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that they are waterproof up to five feet. Additionally, each model comes with LED lights and dual band technology for Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility.

The TICKR FIT comes with the latest optical heart rate technology for accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned. The rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 30 hours per charge. The heart rate monitor is compatible with a variety of popular fitness apps, including Strava, Wahoo Fitness, Runkeeper, Cyclemeter and more. The TICKR FIT is designed to be worn on the forearm, and comes with a comfortable adjustable band for land and water-based workouts. You can find the band in small and large sizes.

The TICKR is the most basic unit, and offers accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned for the most efficient workouts.

If you’re looking for a few more features, including the ability to track indoor spinning workouts and analyze your runs based on cadence, contact time with the ground and vertical oscillation, consider the TICKR X.

The TICKR RUN is a running-specific device that also captures key running metrics and can be used for outdoor and indoor workouts.