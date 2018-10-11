11 Best Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitors

Having a direct connection to your phone can be a big advantage during workouts. These Bluetooth heart rate monitors quickly and efficiently transmit data, so you can stay focused on your favorite activities. The best Bluetooth heart rate monitors come as chest straps and watches.
1. Scosche Rhythm+ Heart Rate Monitor Armband
Cons:
- Long battery life
- Compatible with most fitness apps
- Available in many colors
- Pricey
- Off button in awkward place
- Adhesive material can lose effectiveness over time
The Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor features optical sensor technology for precise heart rate monitoring and measurement. The result is an easier and more efficient way to monitor your progress and intensity during workouts. Aside from heart rate monitoring, the device also tracks distance, calories burned, pace and more. A breathable neoprene armband ensures your wrist will stay comfortable, even if you wear the monitor for hours at a time.
The armband is also available in small and large sizes, and comes in a variety of colors. Whether you already have a favorite fitness app or want to find one to match your fitness needs, the Rhythm+ works with many of the most popular apps on the market today. The monitor works with any Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ enabled device.
Find more Scosche Rhythm+ Heart Rate Monitor Armband information and reviews here.
2. Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Soft, comfortable strap
- Silicone dots hold material in place
- Compatible with gym equipment and popular fitness apps
- Only stores data for one exercise
- Some wish the band was more comfortable
- Doesn’t work with some pieces of gym equipment
Polar is well-respected brand name in the world of fitness technology, and this Bluetooth heart rate monitor doesn’t disappoint. The Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor stands out for its improved electrodes, which promotes accurate heart rate monitoring, along with a soft, comfortable material. Silicone dots prevent the material from slipping. You can use the Polar H10 with popular fitness apps as well as gym equipment and other Bluetooth devices.
Built-in memory allows you to store heart rate data from a single training session. You can also transfer data to the Polar app. As an added bonus, you can keep the Polar sensor fresh with software updates. The Polar H10 is waterproof and can even transmit heart rate data in water.
Find more Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor information and reviews here.
3. Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Optical heart rate technology
- Battery lasts up to 30 hours per charge
- Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility
- Not designed to specifically track running or cycling workouts
- Only comes in one color
- Some may find the forearm positioning a bit awkward
The Wahoo TICKR FIT is the latest addition to the Wahoo TICKR family. This Bluetooth heart rate monitor is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It’s also the first TICKR with a rechargeable battery, rather than the coin cell battery found in the others. All TICKRs have an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that they are waterproof up to five feet. Additionally, each model comes with LED lights and dual band technology for Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility.
The TICKR FIT comes with the latest optical heart rate technology for accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned. The rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 30 hours per charge. The heart rate monitor is compatible with a variety of popular fitness apps, including Strava, Wahoo Fitness, Runkeeper, Cyclemeter and more. The TICKR FIT is designed to be worn on the forearm, and comes with a comfortable adjustable band for land and water-based workouts. You can find the band in small and large sizes.
The TICKR is the most basic unit, and offers accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned for the most efficient workouts.
If you’re looking for a few more features, including the ability to track indoor spinning workouts and analyze your runs based on cadence, contact time with the ground and vertical oscillation, consider the TICKR X.
The TICKR RUN is a running-specific device that also captures key running metrics and can be used for outdoor and indoor workouts.
Find more Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor information and reviews here.
4. Polar M430
Cons:
- Ideal for runners
- Smart coaching available
- Wrist-based heart rate monitoring
- Some with smaller wrists find it a bit bulky
- A few have trouble pairing the watch with their phone
- Initial setup can be frustrating and time-consuming
While it’s specifically designed for runners, the Polar M430 GPS Running Watch is useful for a variety of activities, and lets you choose between several activity profiles. Highlights include advanced running metrics and GPS technology, along with LED optical heart rate technology for accurate results. A combination of GPS and accelerometer technology makes it easy to accurately track indoor and outdoor runs.
A smart coaching program is included to help you get started, or to improve your workouts. There are three different GPS recording options to help preserve battery life. You can expect up to 30 hours of training time with the rechargeable battery.
5. 4iiii V100 Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Beat-to-beat measurements for more accurate results
- Saves up to 65 hours of data at a time
- Functions as ANT+ sensor bridge
- Users with larger chests may find the strap a bit tight
- Some complain of periodic connectivity issues
- A bit pricey
The Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor provides accurate beat-to-beat heart rate measurements to help you better keep track of your workouts and fitness level. The device also saves up to 65 hours of data, at which point you can transfer it to another device. Depending on the amount of use, you can expect the user-replaceable coin operated battery to last up to 200 hours.
Other features include the ability to pair with a variety of cardio equipment, and tap-to-pair connectivity that lets you tap your iOS or Android device for an instant connection. The monitor also functions as an ANT+ sensor bridge so that you can collect data from various ANT+ sensors then transfer it to your device via Bluetooth.
Find more 4iiii V100 Viiiiva Heart Rate Monitor information and reviews here.
6. Mio SLICE Heart Rate + Activity Tracker
Cons:
- Doesn’t require a chest strap
- Band comes in several sizes
- Comfortable wrist band
- Doesn’t have GPS
- Lacks a countdown function
- Some note Bluetooth connectivity issues
If you’re looking for the best fitness tracker with a heart rate monitor, accuracy is key. The hallmark feature of the Mio SLICE is the inclusion of PAI. In case you’re not familiar, Personal Activity Intelligence is a unique tracking metric that takes your heart rate and translates it into a personalized score. With this number, you can determine the amount of activity you need to remain healthy. This technology also provides real-time intensity feedback during workouts.
Bluetooth Smart technology wirelessly transfers data to your smartphone, so that you can keep tabs as you go. Other key features include 24/7 heart rate tracking and activity tracking. The watch is water resistant up to 100 feet and can also be used for sleep tracking. Notification alerts let you know when you’ve received a phone call and text messages.
Find more Mio SLICE Heart Rate + Activity Tracker information and reviews here.
7. Suunto Ambit3
Cons:
- Route tracking and altitude profile
- Smartphone connectivity
- Specifically designed for running, swimming, and cycling
- Lacks a touchscreen
- Pricey
- Several mention its bulky size
The Suunto Ambit3 features Bluetooth connectivity along with a number of more advanced features for serious outdoor adventurers and explorers. Some examples include an altitude profile with ascents and descents during activity, along with detailed weather reports. However, it also functions as a more basic heart rate monitor. The watch is specifically designed for running, swimming, and cycling. You can use it to track your running performance as well as recovery. There’s also Bluetooth Smart bike power support and a 30 hour battery life.
-
8. Polar OH1 Heart Rate Sensor
Cons:
- Stores over 200 hours of training data
- Rechargeable battery gets up to 12 hours per charge
- Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled cycling computers and fitness trackers
- Small on/off button
- A few note battery life isn’t as good as advertised
- Some find arm-based strap awkward
If your idea of an enjoyable workout is one that doesn’t involve a cumbersome or uncomfortable chest strap, consider the Polar OH1. This heart rate monitor works with a variety of popular apps, and can store over 200 hours of data from your training sessions. It’s also compatible with Bluetooth-enabled fitness trackers, cycling computers and Polar watches. The rechargeable battery gets up to 12 hours of run time per charge. This sensor is waterproof up to 30 meters.
Find more Polar OH1 Heart Rate Sensor information and reviews here.
9. TomTom Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Strap made with comfortable material
- Strap is adjusable
- Accurate heart rate readings
- Not waterproof
- Prone to rolling up if it's not tight enough
- A few complaints of synching issues
Bluetooth Smart technology provides improved compatibility and a longer battery life. The heart rate monitor is attached to a chest strap, and delivers reliable results during your favorite workouts. If you prefer to structure your workouts around your heart rate, you can use the feedback to pick up the pace or dial it down a bit. The strap is lightweight and comfortable for workouts of any intensity and duration.
-
10. Polar Vantage V
Cons:
- Convenient for post-workout sharing on social media
- Swim metrics track water-based workouts
- Continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring
- Currently lacks maps
- Some say it needs more features for the price, although ongoing software updates help
- Lacks smart notifications
Serious multi-sport athletes need the right tools for success. The Polar Vantage V is designed for multi-sport and triathlon training, as well as marathon runners. You can choose from over 100 different sport profiles. Although it’s designed with elite athletes in mind, you don’t have to be at the front of the pack to take advantage of this Bluetooth heart rate monitor from Polar.
Highlights include sensor fusion technology, which delivers accurate readings in all conditions, and continuous wrist-based heart rate monitoring. Bluetooth Smart technology allows you to monitor your cadence, stride length, distance, speed and pace and more.
11. CooSpo Bluetooth Armband Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Compatible with many third-party apps
- Wateproof and sweatproof
- Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ technology
- Strap may slide when wet
- Won't work with a universal charger
- Some complaints of periodic connectivity issues
This Bluetooth heart rate montior covers all the basics, including total speed, distance, pace and calories burned. Of course it also measures heart rate. Instead of wearing a chest strap, simply place this monitor on your forearm. The armband sensor works with an array of popular apps, from Run Keeper to Wahoo to Strava, Zwift, MapMyFitness and more.
Built-in ANT+ and Bluetooth technology ensures the monitor is compatible with iOS and Android systems. Once it’s connected you can stream real-time data and info as you work out. The monitor is sweatproof and waterproof.
Whether you're just getting into a fitness routine or you're an experienced athlete looking for a tool to enhance your training, a heart rate monitor is a smart investment.
If you want to use your smartphone during your workout to keep track of your heart rate, a Bluetooth heart rate monitor is a must. Many Bluetooth heart rate monitors on the market today cost between $50 and a few hundred dollars.
Many of today's heart rate monitors offer wrist-based heart rate monitoring. The advantage of wrist-based monitoring is that you don't have to deal with a bulky chest strap. In many cases, all you need to do it secure the device to your wrist and begin your workout.
However, you can still find several heart rate monitors with chest straps. Some fitness enthusiasts believe that chest heart rate monitors are more accurate than wrist-based devices.
Basic heart rate monitors usually keep track of your continuous heart rate data, along with highs and lows that occur during a workout.
If you're looking for more features and don't mind spending a bit more, you can find monitors with extras such as target zones and time spent in target zones, speed and distance monitoring, and the ability to wirelessly transmit data to your smartphone.
Battery life is an important consideration for many athletes. In general, the more features a Bluetooth heart rate monitor has, the more power it will use during a workout. In turn, it may need to be recharged more than a basic model. Many heart rate monitors are USB rechargeable, while others have a user-replaceable coin battery.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.