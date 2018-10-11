10 Best Budget Mountain Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Whether your budget is under $2,000 or less than $300, it’s possible to find an affordable mountain bike for your lifestyle and riding demands. Some budget bikes have more durable frames and components for off-road riding, while others are ideal for paved surfaces and light trail use. As you search for the right mountain bike, it’s helpful to know whether you’re better off investing in a hardtail or full suspension bike for your outdoor adventures.

Unlike full suspension mountain bikes, hardtails are mechanically simpler as they don’t have pivots or rear shocks. Hardtails generally don’t wear out as fast as full suspension bikes, and they are typically cheaper as there aren’t as many parts. Hardtail mountain bikes tend to be lighter and fun to ride on the trails.

Full suspension mountain bikes have many positive features, including better handling thanks to their rear suspension, and enhanced absorption on trails. While full suspension bikes are a fine choice for beginners, their overall capability and versatility makes them especially popular among more experienced riders. If you’re looking for more stability over bumpy terrain and during descents, a full suspension mountain bike

Wheel size is also important. Some of the most popular wheel sizes include 26 and 29 inches, although you may also see bikes with 27.5-inch wheels. The 26-inch tires have long been the most popular on mountain bikes due to their overall stability and agility. It’s also easier to find replacements when you need them.

The 29-inch tire is becoming increasingly prominent for its increased stability and control, especially on rougher terrain, along with sustained momentum once the bike is moving. However, because this tire is a bit larger, some riders find it tougher to maneuver the bike in tighter spaces or when it’s time to make a sharp turn. If you’re looking for a tire that can roll over obstacles as effortlessly as the 29-inch but don’t want to compromise maneuverability, consider a bike with 27.5-inch wheels.

Factors such as riding style, the type of terrain you typically ride, personal preference, and budget can also help determine the best affordable mountain bike for you. Amazon’s bike buying guide can help you locate good mountain bikes within your budget. Keep in mind that bikes purchased from Amazon require at least some assembly before riding. If you’re not comfortable with this part, it’s worth asking for help from an experienced mechanic before hitting the trails.