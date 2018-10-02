10 Best Compression Shorts for Running (2018)

Whether your running workout involves speed, distance, or both, you’ll want to have at least one pair of compression shorts in your workout wardrobe. These shorts are a must-have for any runner. Between a snug and supportive fit and anti-chafing properties, you’ll probably start referring to them as your most comfortable shorts in no time. Most compression shorts also help speed up post-workout recovery. Here’s a look at some of the best compression shorts currently available for runners and other athletes.