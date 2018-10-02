10 Best Compression Shorts for Running (2018)

10 Best Compression Shorts for Running (2018)

  • Updated

Whether your running workout involves speed, distance, or both, you’ll want to have at least one pair of compression shorts in your workout wardrobe. These shorts are a must-have for any runner. Between a snug and supportive fit and anti-chafing properties, you’ll probably start referring to them as your most comfortable shorts in no time. Most compression shorts also help speed up post-workout recovery. Here’s a look at some of the best compression shorts currently available for runners and other athletes.

What Are the Best Compression Shorts for Runners?

Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Champion Men’s Powerflex Compression Short

    Champion Men's Powerflex Compression Short, champion men's compression short, compression short
    Price: $10.85
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ventilated
    • Stretchy
    • Available in many colors
    Cons:
    • A bit tight in the waist
    • Short on taller customers
    • Prone to riding up

    If you think compression shorts are too hot or stuffy for running, you’ll love this short’s ventilation properties. They’re also quite stretchy, making them ideal for runs of any length (and speed). As an added bonus, these shorts also wick moisture and dry quickly after a workout. The fit is snug and supportive — but not uncomfortably so.

    Find more Champion Men’s Powerflex Compression Short information and reviews here.

  2. Baleaf Women’s Running Shorts

    compression shorts
    Price: $15.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Reflective elements
    • Rear storage pocket
    • Can also be used as a base layer
    Cons:
    • Some wish the length was shorter
    • Several note these shorts run small
    • Back pocket doesn’t have a zipper

    These affordable fitness shorts work well for running, but they can also be used for general training and yoga. A blend of nylon and spandex material keeps the shorts comfortable against the skin while wicking moisture during workouts. Reflective elements help keep you visible, even in low light settings. A back pocket provides enough room to store keys, credit cards and other small items. These shorts also work well as a base layer.

    Find more Baleaf Women’s Running Shorts information and reviews here.

  3. Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts

    Under Armour Men's HeatGear® Sonic Compression Shorts, under armour compression shorts, compression shorts
    Price: $27.99
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Powerful compression
    • Moisture-wicking
    • Chafe-free seams
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • Some customers wish they were tighter
    • Thin material

    These shorts offer tons of compression while remaining comfortable and flexible, thanks in part to a super-soft fabric. Many athletes appreciate the anti-odor technology, which prevents odor-causing microbes from growing. Another highlight is the chafe-free flatlock seam construction. As with most compression shorts, these have a four-way stretch for superb mobility. Sweat-wicking material rapidly whisks sweat away from the body.

    Find more Under Armour Men’s HeatGear Sonic Compression Shorts information and reviews here.

  4. Nike Pro Women’s Training Shorts

    Nike Womens 3 in Compression Short
    Price: $31.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Flat seams
    • Elastic waistband
    • Comes in many colors
    Cons:
    • Runs small
    • May roll up
    • Transparent material

    An elastic waistband ensures a snug and comfortable fit, whether you’re wearing these shorts on a run or simply around the house. Nike’s Dri-FIT material helps to keep sweat at bay. Other highlights include a lined gusset and ergonomic seams — both of which ensure a full range of motion. Speaking of seams, the flat seams greatly reduce the risk of chafing and irritation.

    Find more Nike Pro Women’s Training Shorts information and reviews here.

  5. Neleus Men’s 3 Pack Compression Short

    compression shorts
    Price: $22.83
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Available in several colors
    • Three-pack can help save money
    • Machine washable
    Cons:
    • Some complain of inconsistent sizing
    • Relatively thin material
    • May feel a bit loose on smaller athletes

    This three-pack comes in a variety of colors. Each compression short is made with a blend of polyester and spandex material. The fabric also stretches in several ways so that movement isn’t restricted. Whether you’re out running or working out at the gym, you’ll appreciate the anti-chafing and moisture-wicking material. These shorts are machine washable.

    Find more Neleus Men’s 3 Pack Compression Short information and reviews here.

  6. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Shorts

    Under Armour Women's HeatGear Armour Shorts
    Price: $24.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Optimal coverage without added weight
    • Moisture-wicking
    • Available in many colors
    Cons:
    • Some wish they had more compression
    • A few complaints about the material riding up
    • Can get expensive

    These shorts feature a lightweight HeatGear fabric that provides optimal coverage without the added bulk or weight. These moisture-wicking shorts also promote temperature regulation. An anti-microbial ensures lasting freshness. A multi-way stretch construction promotes mobility while maintaining the original shape.

    Find more Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Armour Shorts information and reviews here.

  7. 2XU Men’s Compression Shorts

    2XU Men's Compression Shorts
    Price: $79.95
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • 360 degree pressure
    • Lycra blend material
    • SPF 50 sun protection
    Cons:
    • Could have a bit more compression
    • Relatively small key pocket
    • Pricey

    Consistent 360 degree pressure helps support everything from quads and hamstrings to glutes, abductors, and even IT bands. These 2XU shorts feature a comfortable and durable Lycra blend material and come with a drawstring closure for added convenience. Other highlights include antimicrobial properties and SPF 50 sun protection. These compression shorts can be used for everything from running and cycling to water sports, climbing, hiking, and more. 

    Find more 2XU Men’s Compression Shorts information and reviews here.

  8. Adidas Performance Women’s Techfit Shorts

    adidas Performance Women's Techfit Shorts
    Price: $25.00
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Side panels
    • Moisture management
    • Anti-chafing flatlock seam
    Cons:
    • Tend to ride up
    • A bit short for some
    • Runs small

    Features of these polyester shorts include a three-inch inseam and side panels for ultimate fitted support. Adidas Climalite fabric technology promotes moisture management. A brushed elastic waistband won’t restrict your movements. These compression shorts are outfitted with a flatlock seam to protect against chafing. They also have UV protection.

    Find more adidas Performance Women’s Techfit Shorts information and reviews here.

  9. Skins A200 Men’s Compression Half Tights

    Skins A200 Men's Compression Half Tights
    Price: $72.22
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Anti-chafing material
    • Internal key pocket
    • 50+ UV protection
    Cons:
    • Inconsistent sizing
    • Some complaints about the shorts sliding down
    • Material could be softer

    Men seeking a bit more coverage and compression will appreciate these SKINS half tights. Features include enhanced circulation for improved blood flow and reduced pain along with a faster recovery time and chafe-free material. Other highlights are an internal key pocket and gradient compression. These moisture-wicking compression shorts feature 50+ UV protection.

    Find more Skins A200 Men’s Compression Half Tights information and reviews here.

  10. Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Shorts

    UA Women's Authentic 7 in Compression
    Price: $26.23
    Amazon Customer Reviews
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Comfortable material
    • More leg coverage
    • Internal storage pocket
    Cons:
    • Thin material
    • Some complain about see-through material
    • A few mention the waist tends to roll down

    If you’re looking for a pair of longer compression shorts, consider these Under Armour shorts. Advanced compression and a stretchy construction assists with mobility. The shorts have odor-fighting technology, along with moisture-wicking properties to keep skin as dry as possible. An internal storage pocket can hold keys, cash and other small items.

    Find more Under Armour Women’s HeatGear Shorts information and reviews here.

