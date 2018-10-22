10 Best Cruiser Bikes: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

A beach cruiser bike is geared towards comfort and style, making it the perfect choice for your summer bike riding plans. Some cruisers have just one gear, which is all you need if you plan on riding around town. However, you’ll also find cruisers with several gears for easier shifting on inclines and longer rides. The best beach cruiser bike is one that’s equally affordable and functional so you can enjoy your outings. Here are our top picks.
Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Coaster brakes
- Wide handlebars
- Comfortable oversize seat
- Requires assembly
- Doesn’t have a step-through design
- Fixed gear can make it more difficult to pedal up inclines
This single-speed cruiser bike features a classic beach cruiser design and 26-inch wheels for added stability. White wall balloon tires promote a comfy and cushioned ride. The coaster brakes are easy to use and can help stop the bike quickly if necessary. Other features include an oversize seat and wide, comfortable handlebars with rubber grips. This cruiser bike is ideal for women from 5 to 6 feet tall.
Find more Firmstrong Urban Lady Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
sixthreezero Men's In The Barrel Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Three speeds
- Extended steel frame
- Leather saddle and grips
- May be a bit small for larger riders
- Doesn’t come with fenders
- Some complaints that the paint chips easily
This three-speed men’s cruiser bike comes with an 18-inch extended steel frame that offers a mix of durability and style. Rubber block comfort pedals keep feet happy on the way to the beach. The bike has a modern leather saddle for superior comfort and stitched black leather grips. Components include a Shimano internal three-speed hub and a user-friendly Nexus shifter.
Find more sixthreezero Men’s In The Barrel Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
Firmstrong Urban Man Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Classic beach cruiser design
- Wide handlebars with foam grips
- Durable 19-inch steel frame
- A bit heavy
- Some riders find it can be slow to shift gears
- Front tire doesn’t have a quick release axle
A classic curved design makes this beach cruiser a stylish choice for summer rides. White wall balloon tires make the ride smoother and more comfortable. An oversize seat with two springs promotes comfort, as do the wide handlebars with foam hand grips. The bike features a sturdy 19-inch steel frame and 26-inch aluminum wheels. This men’s beach cruiser is best suited for men from 5’4″ to 6’2″.
Find more Firmstrong Urban Man Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
sixthreezero Women's Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Upright riding style
- Can ride up to 30 miles at a time
- Shimano components
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Cheap supplied hardware
- Some wish the seat had more padding
Highlights of this three-speed women’s cruiser bike include a classic yet sophisticated style and a variety of comfort features. Examples include an upright riding style and wide cruiser handlebars to help relax the shoulders, back, and arms. Rides of any length feel easier thanks to a top-tier Shimano internal gear shifting system. You can comfortably ride up to 30 miles at a time on this bike, which features more gears for longer rides and hill climbs. The bike arrives 85 percent assembled and fits riders from 5’2″ to 6’2″.
Find more sixthreezero Women’s Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
Firmstrong Bruiser Man Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Extended steel frame
- Thick tube top design
- Wide handlebars
- A bit heavy for longer distances
- Some riders find the seat uncomfortable
- Assembly required
A thick tube top design and durable 19-inch extended steel frame are some of this bike’s highlights. The men’s cruiser bike also features user-friendly coaster brakes along with balloon tires for a more cushioned ride. An oversized seat with dual springs provides plenty of cushioning, even on longer rides. Other highlights include wide handlebars with synthetic leather hand grips and a total of three speeds for faster, easier shifting on inclines. The bike is best suited for riders 5’4″ to 6’4″.
Find more Firmstrong Bruiser Man Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
sixthreezero EVRYjourney Women's Step-Through Hybrid Cruiser
Cons:
- Step-through frame
- Ideal for several types of rides
- Seven-speed Shimano hub
- Assembly instructions could be better
- Brake calipers seem cheap
- Requires a bit of self-tuning
A step-through design makes getting on and off this women’s cruiser bike that much easier. The bike has seven speeds in total, making it a great choice for cruising as well as urban commuting and hybrid touring. Other features include a durable aluminum frame, forward peddling design, and a one-size-fits-all construction. The bike even comes with fenders.
Find more sixthreezero EVRYjourney Women's Step-Through Hybrid Cruiser information and reviews here.
-
Huffy Women's Holbrook Perfect Fit Frame Cruiser Bike
Cons:
- Comes with a beverage holder
- Includes front basket
- Soft-touch grips and pedals
- Front wheel cover may scrape when turning
- Subpar setup instructions
- Cheap stock tubes and tires
If pink's not quite your color, you can also find this women's beach cruiser bike in blue. The bike is designed for riders 13 and up, and who stand at least five feet tall. The seat sits farther back on the bike, promoting a more comfortable and upright riding position. Riders also appreciate the padded saddle, which has two springs for extra comfort and support. The soft-touch pedals and grips are designed to keep you comfortable, even when you're cruising for hours. Flower accents add a unique touch along the frame, chainguard and fenders. This bike comes with a drink holder and handlebar basket.
Find more Huffy Women's Holbrook Perfect Fit Frame Cruiser Bike information and reviews here.
-
Firmstrong Bella Beach Cruiser Bicycle
Cons:
- Multiple speeds
- Fits most women
- Modern thicker tube frame design
- Some complain that the fenders seem flimsy
- Doesn’t do sharp turns well
- Assembly tools aren’t included
This fun cruiser bike, which is available in multiple colors, is ideal for casual rides but can also be used for longer rides thanks to a three-speed Shimano internal hub. With its 26-inch wheels and 17-inch frame, the bike is an ideal fit for most women. The frame style features a thicker tube design that promotes durability without sacrificing style. The bike is equipped with rear fenders, a white saddle, grips, and painted rims.
Find more Firmstrong Bella Beach Cruiser Bicycle information and reviews here.
-
Royal London Retro Ladies Cruiser Bike
Cons:
- Rear coaster brake
- Quick-release seat post
- Comes with mud guards
- Only comes in one size
- Not available in other colors
- Some say the bike color is inaccurate
This retro-style cruiser bike will set you back less than $200. The beach cruiser works just as well for rides to the beach as it does for checking out the sights around town. Highlights include a dual spring seat and mud guards. The bike has a quick-release seat post, which is also easy to adjust on the go. A coaster brake supplies stopping power in the back, while the front V brake helps you stop quickly if necessary. Wheel reflectors make you more visible to others.
Find more Royal London Retro Ladies Cruiser Bike information and reviews here.
-
Kulana Women's Cruiser Bike
Cons:
- Steel fenders
- Large seat with springs
- Classic steel frame
- Some say the paint wears off prematurely
- Assembly can be tricky
- Cheap tires
The Kulana Women's Cruiser Bike costs just over $100, and comes in a variety of colors and sizes. Each model features the same classic cruiser frame, and a large, cushioned seat with springs. Steel fenders add to the bike's look while protecting you from spray and other debris as you ride. Whether you're out for a day around town or just a quick ride to the beach, the handlebars are wide and comfortable enough for flat land rides. The seat is adjustable to fit various rider heights.
Find more Kulana Women's Cruiser Bike information and reviews here.
The bike is good for moving around town. However, often it can be used in extreme situations. These are good bikes but can not be used for extreme performances.
