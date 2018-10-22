10 Best Cruiser Bikes: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

If pink's not quite your color, you can also find this women's beach cruiser bike in blue. The bike is designed for riders 13 and up, and who stand at least five feet tall. The seat sits farther back on the bike, promoting a more comfortable and upright riding position. Riders also appreciate the padded saddle, which has two springs for extra comfort and support. The soft-touch pedals and grips are designed to keep you comfortable, even when you're cruising for hours. Flower accents add a unique touch along the frame, chainguard and fenders. This bike comes with a drink holder and handlebar basket.