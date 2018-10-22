10 Best Cycling Shorts: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

When you’re looking for a new pair of cycling shorts, there’s much more to consider than price and appearance. If you’re new to the sport, you may prefer to start out with a budget-friendly pair of shorts with ample padding and a good fit for shorter rides.

As you increase your mileage and time spent in the saddle, features such as a thicker chamois and seamless construction are essential for many cyclists. Check out these best cycling shorts for men and women to find the right ones for you.