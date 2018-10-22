10 Best Cycling Shorts: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

When you’re looking for a new pair of cycling shorts, there’s much more to consider than price and appearance. If you’re new to the sport, you may prefer to start out with a budget-friendly pair of shorts with ample padding and a good fit for shorter rides.
As you increase your mileage and time spent in the saddle, features such as a thicker chamois and seamless construction are essential for many cyclists. Check out these best cycling shorts for men and women to find the right ones for you.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.01 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.79 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $33.23 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $39.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $106.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $22.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $60.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $79.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $30.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Pearl iZUMi Select Quest Cycling ShortPrice: $33.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Chafe-free material
- Male-specific chamois
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Runs small
- Some cyclists wish there was more padding
- A few complaints that the elastic grippers feel a bit tight
These men’s cycling shorts are made with moisture-wicking nylon material. There’s also enough stretch to ensure a comfortable fit and ride. Silicone leg grippers hold the shorts in place, preventing them from sliding up during your rides. Other features include a chamois designed specifically for men and padding in key places. There’s also UPF 50+ sun protection along with a six-panel anatomic design to help reduce chafing and discomfort. These shorts have a nine-inch inseam.
Find more Pearl iZUMi Select Quest Cycling Short information and reviews here.
-
SANTIC Men’s Cycling ShortsPrice: $23.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Breathable mesh material
- Seamless pad
- Reflective logos on both sides
- Waist is a bit short
- Material tends to ride up
- Runs one size smaller than normal
These cycling shorts feature a combination nylon, spandex, and Lycra material. They also have UPF 50 sun protection. Whether your rides tend to be longer, shorter, or a mix, you’ll appreciate components such as a breathable mesh design and sweat-wicking material. These shorts also come with a 12-panel seamless pad to promote comfort and help reduce chafing and saddle sores. Other features include reflective logos on both sides and male-specific cushioning.
Find more SANTIC Men's Cycling Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Pearl Izumi Women’s Escape Quest ShortsPrice: $33.23Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide waistband
- Silicone leg grips
- Women-specific chamois
- Some find the waist too tight
- Chamois is a bit thin for longer rides
- Can be long on shorter riders
A women-specific chamois promotes a comfortable and chafe-free ride. These shorts also stand out for their wide waistband and six-panel anatomic design. Silicone leg grips help keep these women’s cycling shorts in place while you ride. The shorts are made with a combination of nylon and elastane material. You also won’t have to worry about sun exposure as they feature UPF 50+ material.
Find more Pearl Izumi Women’s Escape Quest Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Canari Cyclewear Men’s Velo Gel Padded Bike ShortPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gel shock pad
- Soft leg grippers
- Durable nylon and Lycra blend
- No drawstring in waistband
- Leg opening feels a bit loose to some
- Runs small
This pair of men’s cycling shorts comes with all the essentials for a comfortable ride. For starters, it’s outfitted with a gel shock pad for superior shock absorption regardless of the amount of miles you ride. It also comes with an eight-inch inseam and soft leg grippers to help keep the shorts in place. The material is a combination of nylon and spandex, providing durability and a little bit of stretch. Additionally, the material used in these shorts dries quickly and is heavier than a typical nylon Lycra blend.
Find more Canari Cyclewear Men’s Velo Gel Padded Bike Short information and reviews here.
-
Terry Women’s Touring Cycling ShortsPrice: $106.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for long distance cycling
- Elastic-free waist
- Comes with a zippered pocket
- Waist is a bit short
- Padding could be thicker
- Some wish the pocket was larger
An elastic-free waist means less restriction on rides of any length. However, these cycling shorts are designed with longer distance rides in mind. Such features include a women-specific chamois made with a comfortable foam padding, seamless construction, and a moisture-wicking microfiber fabric. Cyclists will appreciate the zippered pocket, which has enough room to store snacks, a phone, and other necessities during longer rides. These shorts have a mid-rise fit and an eight-inch inseam.
Find more Terry Women's Touring Cycling Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Sponeed Men’s Cycling ShortsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective stripes
- Fade-resistant colors
- Breathable silicon gel pad
- A bit long for those with shorter legs
- White material is see-through when wet
- Runs small
With their lightweight and moisture-wicking material, these men’s cycling shorts are an ideal choice for the warmer summer months. The fast-drying polyester fabric helps to keep skin cool and comfortable throughout the ride. Other highlights include easily visible 3D cuttings and thermal transfer printings in fade-resistant bright colors. These shorts feature a breathable silicon gel pad and a reflective stripe design. A combination of polyester and Lycra materials ensures a snug fit with just the right amount of stretch.
Find more Sponeed Men’s Cycling Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Baleaf Women’s Cycling ShortsPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Budget-friendly
- UPF 50+
- Wide waistband
- Runs small
- Some cyclists wish there was more padding
- A bit tight around the knee
If you’re just starting out in the sport or are looking for a serious bargain, these cycling shorts are a safe bet. The combination nylon and spandex material features UPF 50+ to help keep your skin protected. A triangle-shaped gusset keeps the shorts from riding up. Other standout features include a comfortable wide waistband and flat seams to help minimizing chafing and irritation. Silicone dot leg grippers keep these padded cycling shorts in place during rides of any length.
Find more Baleaf Women’s Cycling Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Pearl Izumi Women’s Sugar ShortsPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for spin class
- Anatomic paneling
- Silicone leg grippers
- A bit tight around the thighs
- Leg material tends to bunch up
- Runs small
These Pearl Izumi shorts are ideal for indoor cycling and spin class. Aside from anatomic paneling for superior comfort, these shorts also stand out for features such as a five-inch inseam and moisture-wicking fabric. Additionally, the material features a four-way stretch to ensure optimal fit and comfort. A Tour 3D chamois provides ample padding for shorter rides without the added bulk. Silicone leg grippers keep the shorts firmly in place without irritating the skin.
Find more Pearl Izumi Women’s Sugar Shorts information and reviews here.
-
Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2 ShortsPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10-panel construction
- Seamless legs
- Compression leg cuffs
- Material is thin for colder rides
- Some find the padding a bit too thick
- Runs small
These USA-made Louis Garneau shorts feature a comfortable combination of nylon, polyester, and Lycra material. A 10-panel construction and legs without seams makes these men’s cycling shorts an ideal choice for longer rides. Compression leg cuffs keep the shorts in place without restricting movement or causing discomfort. The chamois features foam and other fabric to help maximize moisture-wicking and comfort. Other highlights include pre-molded wings for a more natural fit and vents for enhanced breathability.
Find more Louis Garneau Fit Sensor 2 Shorts information and reviews here.
-
sk Men’s Bike ShortsPros:
Cons:
- Reflective elements for added safety
- Wide silicone leg grippers
- Multiple panels for secure fit
- Some say the legs tend to roll up
- May not have enough padding for longer rides
- Runs a bit small
The sk Men's Bike Shorts are specifically designed for road cycling. However, you can use them for various other cycling activities, such as your favorite spin class or even a mountain bike adventure. The shorts have a combination of nylon and spandex material, and are padded for extra comfort and support. The moisture-wicking material helps keep skin dry and comfortable. If you find yourself riding at night or earlier in the morning, there are several reflective elements to help increase your visibility on the roads and trails. Other features include a male-specific padding, silicone leg grippers and high-density foam padding.
Find more sk Men's Bike Shorts information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Bike Lights: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
- 10 Best Budget Mountain Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
Best shorts i’ve ever had, trimbo workout shorts for women, crazy heat and sweat, thighs on fire during spin class, i lost weight initially through sweat (water loss) but weeks later genuine weight loss, only problem is they get soaked in sweat so 2 pairs really needed if u r a gym goer. Don’t know why they don’t do them for men.