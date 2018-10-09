8 Best Dart Cases: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

If you’re a dart player, you understand the importance of a quality case. Let’s face it, dart tips are sharp, you don’t want to be carrying them around without a case. Not only does a case keep your darts protected, but they also act as storage for other accessories.
There are many kinds of dart cases. Those designed for one set of darts (3 total), two sets, three sets, and even more. Some are compact and can fit in your jacket pocket, while others resemble small briefcases. Many are constructed of durable nylon, which helps keep moisture out. Others are made of aluminum or similar hard materials. Either way, almost all dart cases have interior storage where you can keep your extra flights, shafts, and other necessary equipment.
Whatever your preference, we’ve compiled a list below with options for everyone. Take a scroll through to see what the best dart case is for you.
Casemaster Select 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel CasePrice: $19.58Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has 9 total pockets and storage tube for flights, shafts, and more
- Durable nylon construction keeps moisture out
- Foam inserts keeps your darts secure and protected from scratches
- You don't have to remove the flights when storing them
- Holds only 1 set of darts (3 total)
- The interior pockets might not be able to fit all size flights
- Some users might find the case too bulky for only being able to hold 1 set of darts
If you're someone who carries around one set of darts (3) yet needs extra space for equipment like flights and shafts, the Casemaster Select 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel Case could be exactly what you need. The case features 9 total pockets as well as a tube to store all your accessories.
The durable nylon construction will keep moisture out to protect your equipment and the foam cushioned insert ensures your darts will be firmly secured and safe from nicks and scratches. There is also 90-day limited warranty. Measuring 8 inches by 4 inches by 2 inches, the Select 3 Case is available in three colors -- Black, Blue, and Pink.
Casemaster Elite Jr. 6 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel CasePrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 6 pockets and 2 accessory tubes
- 2 foam inserts keeps 6 darts (2 sets) secure and protected
- Nylon construction with zipper enclosure will help keep moisture out
- Some might find the case a bit bulky
- Probably best suited for shorter darts
- The foam inserts might begin to lose firmness over time
If you like the first case on this list, but want more storage for darts, check out the Casemaster Elite Jr. 6 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel Case. Whereas the Select case holds one set of darts, the Elite Jr. has space for 6 darts (2 sets). It also has foam inserts to keep your darts protected and scratch-free. And you don't have to remove your flights when storing, which helps maintain your flights' shape.
As for other storage, there are 6 pockets and 2 tubes for other accessories like shafts and such. The zippered case is made of durable nylon, which is long-lasting as well as helpful in keeping moisture out. The Elite Jr. measures approximately 7.5 inches by 4 inches by 3 inches externally and about 6.5 inches by 2.5 inches internally. This case also comes with a 90-day limited warranty.
Casemaster Legion 9 Dart Aluminum Storage/Travel CasePrice: $25.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Constructed of highly durable and protective aluminum
- Holds 3 full sets of darts (9 total)
- Features 12 pockets, 10 mini sleeves, and 2 accessory tubes
- Double buckle locking system with handle for easy transport
- Very large, best suited for players with lots of equipment
- Some of the interior pockets won't fit all flight sizes
- Some users felt the buckle opening/closing system wasn't very effective
If you're a player who has more equipment than most dart stores, the GLD Casemaster Legion 9 Dart Aluminum Storage/Travel Case is what you need. This stylish case resembles a tiny briefcase, but it's big on storage. It holds 3 sets of darts (9 total) securely and offers maximum protection thanks to the foam inserts.
Other interior features include 12 flight pockets, 10 mini sleeves for shafts, 2 accessory tubes, and a large pocket for other gear. The Legion 9 has a double buckle locking system and a comfortable handle for easy transport. Personally, I prefer a smaller case (I also don't have as much gear), but this is one of the best dart cases for storage and value (about $25). Check out the Casemaster Ternion 9 Dart Aluminum Storage/Travel Case if you like this style and size but want to see another option.
Harrows Z800 Darts CasePrice: $27.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stylish design with bright colors like Blue, Green, Red, and more
- Holds 2 sets of darts (6 total)
- Has 2 full-length pockets for shafts, flights, and other accessories
- Probably need to remove the flights before storing darts
- The band to keep the darts secure could fray if the steel tip makes lots of contact with it
- Costs upwards of $30; a bit pricier compared to other cases on this list
Taking a break from GLD/Casemaster products (yes, there are other companies which make dart cases), let's take a look at the Harrows Z800 Case. This wallet-style case can hold 2 sets (6 darts) of fully-assembled darts, which means barrel, shaft, and flight. It also has 2 full-length pockets for accessories and other gear. One of the pockets in mesh with a Velcro closure.
The Z800 also comes with a carabiner clip so you can attach the case your belt loop. It's a soft case, but made of durable materials for added protection. This particular case is Blue, but there are color options, including Red and Green. The Z800 is one the most popular and best dart cases from Harrows, a major player in the business.
Casemaster Accolade 3 Dart Aluminum Storage/Travel CasePrice: $16.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The aluminum exterior provides durability and excellent protection
- Perfect for the player who wants plenty of storage in a compact size
- The center buckle keeps the case closed tightly and simply
- Despite what the picture shows, you might need to remove the flights when storing the darts
- Some users feel the flights fall out of the interior pockets too easily
- Some users experienced issues with the buckle open/closing system (not very durable)
Back to Casemaster by GLD Products for a case that is perfect for a player who doesn't carry around a lot of gear and likes a hard case. The Accolade Dart Case is made of stylish, and durable, aluminum and can hold one set of darts (3 total). The interior includes 3 pockets for shafts and 3 mini sleeves for extra shafts. The case opens simply thanks to a center buckle, which keeps it locked securely as well.
One note, depending on the size of your darts, you might have to remove the flights before storing them. Like most GLD Products, the Accolade comes with a 90-day limited warranty. If you like this style but want to learn more about another model, check out the Casemaster Sole 3 Dart Aluminum Storage/Travel Case.
Casemaster Quiver 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel CasePrice: $14.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Compact size can fit in most pants pockets
- 6 pockets for flights and shafts
- Value case costs less than $15
- Flights might lose shape if left on when storing
- Flights can sometimes fall out of the pockets too easily
- If your darts are too long, they might not fit when fully assembled
From a dart briefcase to something much more compact, the Casemaster Quiver 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel Case loses the bulk yet still manages to have a decent amount of storage. This case is designed to hold 3 darts (1 set) and it has 7 other pockets (6 open and 1 meshed with Velcro enclosure) to hold your flights, shafts, and other accessories.
I have a similar case and while the photo shows the darts being stored with the flights on, I prefer to take them off and store them in one of the pockets. Like many Casemaster products, this case is constructed of tough nylon. At under $15, the Quiver comes at a good value and is small enough to fit in your pant or jacket pocket.
Cyeelife Transparent Plastic Dart CasePrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No need to disassemble darts to store them
- Clips conveniently to your belt for easy carrying
- Sturdy plastic construction provides ample protection
- Won't fit all dart sizes
- Probably won't fit longer darts or non-tungsten darts
- Storage is pretty limited; no room for extra shafts and flights
The Cyeelife Dart Case is for the player on the go, one who carries around minimal gear. Made of stylish and colorful protective clear plastic, the case allows you to store the entire dart without disassembling it first. And the included clip allows you to conveniently attach it to your belt buckle for easy, hands-free transport. Another perk for the Cyeelife case is that it is available in 9 colors -- Black, Blue, Light Blue, Orange, Pink, Purple, Slate Blue, White, and Yellow.
Also, you can get this particular case in quanities of 1 or 2. The 1 piece costs about $9, while the 2 piece set goes for roughly $15, depending on what color you purchase. This case isn't for everyone, though. If you have longer darts or ones with fatter barrels (usually non-tungsten darts), this case isn't for you. Cyeelife recommends a full dart length of less than 5.9 total inches (dart, shaft, and flight) and a barrel less than .33 inches round.
Casemaster Belt Clip 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel CasePrice: $17.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removable insert protects your darts
- Convenient belt clip allows to carry the case hands-free
- You can store your darts fully assembled which helps protect your flights
- Not much space for accessories -- just 2 pockets
- Interior pockets might not fit all flight sizes securely
- Velcro strip to keep case closed might wear over time
The Casemaster Belt Clip 3 Dart Nylon Storage/Travel Case has a couple of cool and convenient features catered toward the player who likes easy transport with minimal bulk. While the case doesn't have a ton of storage -- 2 interior pockets for flights, shafts, and other accessories -- its other highlights are what makes it appealing. The Belt Clip 3 Case holds a single set of darts (3 total) in a very protective, removable insert. This insert allows you to store your darts fully assembled, which will help keep your flights' shape and add to their longevirty. It also has a convenient clip which easily attaches to your belt loop for simple hands-free carrying. The Belt 3 Case is made of durable nylon and closes securely thanks to a Velcro enclosure system. This particular model is one of the best dart cases for those who prefer a hands-free carrying system with a removable storage insert.
