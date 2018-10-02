8 Best Affordable Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Whether you prefer to hit the trails or cruise along the road, bad weather can prevent you from riding, sometimes for long stretches of time. The good news is that with the right type of bike, you don’t have to force yourself to train indoors when the weather gets bad.

A fat bike, also referred to as a fat tire bike or fatbike, is essentially a mountain bike with larger, knobbier tires. The wider tires, combined with a lower pressure for riding on trickier surfaces such as snow or sand, make the bike a popular choice for rugged adventures and rides in inclement weather.

While fat tire bikes are often heavier than your average mountain bike, they’re better equipped to handle all-weather conditions, even when the ground is covered in snow. You can think of a fat tire bike as the fastest available bike to ride on snow, sand, mud and other tricky surfaces.

The extra surface of a fat bike tire keeps it from sinking into softer ground as much as a traditional mountain bike tire would. As a result, you’ll get a better grip on loose surfaces. Bikes with wider tires will often make you feel as though you’re floating over the snow or sand, rather than sinking into it.

The larger the tire, the more suitable the bike is for tackling rugged terrain. You can go with the stock tires or consider tubeless tires and rims. If you know you’ll want to swap out the tires or are curious about doing so, look for a bike that can accommodate larger tires. Wider and larger tires are generally considered the most aggressive and are optimal for all-weather use. Some are even studded for safer handling over ice. All-around tires aren’t quite as large and bulky, but most can handle a mix of snow, loose terrain and hardpack surfaces. Fast rolling tires are the way to go if you don’t want to compromise speed on the street or hardpack surfaces.

The suspension is another factor. Many stock fat bikes feature a rigid fork, although you can find a variety of dual suspension bikes as well. The fork is simpler in design. It may also save money and excess weight compared to a suspension fork. However, if you’re a more experienced rider or you plan on riding primarily on uneven surfaces, a suspension fork can be worth the investment.

Whether you’re looking for a bike that can handle an occasional off-road adventure or you’re serious about investing in a fat bike, these models are your best bets.

Here are the 8 best fat bikes available in 2018: