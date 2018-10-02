8 Best Affordable Fat Tire Bikes: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Whether you prefer to hit the trails or cruise along the road, bad weather can prevent you from riding, sometimes for long stretches of time. The good news is that with the right type of bike, you don’t have to force yourself to train indoors when the weather gets bad.
A fat bike, also referred to as a fat tire bike or fatbike, is essentially a mountain bike with larger, knobbier tires. The wider tires, combined with a lower pressure for riding on trickier surfaces such as snow or sand, make the bike a popular choice for rugged adventures and rides in inclement weather.
While fat tire bikes are often heavier than your average mountain bike, they’re better equipped to handle all-weather conditions, even when the ground is covered in snow. You can think of a fat tire bike as the fastest available bike to ride on snow, sand, mud and other tricky surfaces.
The extra surface of a fat bike tire keeps it from sinking into softer ground as much as a traditional mountain bike tire would. As a result, you’ll get a better grip on loose surfaces. Bikes with wider tires will often make you feel as though you’re floating over the snow or sand, rather than sinking into it.
The larger the tire, the more suitable the bike is for tackling rugged terrain. You can go with the stock tires or consider tubeless tires and rims. If you know you’ll want to swap out the tires or are curious about doing so, look for a bike that can accommodate larger tires. Wider and larger tires are generally considered the most aggressive and are optimal for all-weather use. Some are even studded for safer handling over ice. All-around tires aren’t quite as large and bulky, but most can handle a mix of snow, loose terrain and hardpack surfaces. Fast rolling tires are the way to go if you don’t want to compromise speed on the street or hardpack surfaces.
The suspension is another factor. Many stock fat bikes feature a rigid fork, although you can find a variety of dual suspension bikes as well. The fork is simpler in design. It may also save money and excess weight compared to a suspension fork. However, if you’re a more experienced rider or you plan on riding primarily on uneven surfaces, a suspension fork can be worth the investment.
Whether you’re looking for a bike that can handle an occasional off-road adventure or you’re serious about investing in a fat bike, these models are your best bets.
Here are the 8 best fat bikes available in 2018:
Dynacraft Krusher Fat Tire BikePrice: $339.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes in two sizes
- Durable steel frame
- Wide four-inch tires
- Lacks extra gears
- Relatively thin handlebar grips
- Some dislike the coaster brake
The Krusher is a fat tire bike that can be found in 24-inch and 26-inch sizes. It also comes in two colors. A solid steel frame ensures a steady ride on off-road adventures. Another highlight is the padded spring saddle, which provides cushioning over bumpy trails. Super-wide four-inch tires provide a steady grip, even when riding through mud or other tricky terrains. The bike doesn’t have any gears and is equipped with a coaster brake to help you stop when necessary.
Mongoose Men’s Malus Fat Tire BikePrice: $319.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide knobby tires
- Beach cruiser frame with plenty of clearance
- Front and rear disc brakes
- A few mention the paint scratches easily
- Some find the seat uncomfortable
- A bit heavy
The Mongoose Men’s Malus Fat Tire Bike features four-inch wide knobby tires along with seven-speed gearing coupled with a Shimano rear derailleur for smoother shifting. The tires are wide and stable enough for your favorite off-road adventures, whether they include sand, mud or other types of terrain. The 26-inch tires are standard, but you can choose between dark grey or yellow rims.
A cruiser style frame ensures ample clearance for rides on any type of terrain. Disc brakes in the front and rear help the bike stop quickly when necessary. Low-rise handlebars let you maintain speed when the bike isn’t conquering off-road obstacles. A mountain bike style saddle keeps you comfortable when you head off-road.
Cyrusher XF660 Fat Tire BikePrice: $1,639.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with a front light and horn
- Can be used with or without motor
- Ideal for snow and sand
- Pricey
- Only available in one size
- Some find the stock seat uncomfortable
The Cyrusher XF660 isn’t the cheapest fat tire bike, but it’s robust enough for serious off-road use. You can pedal the bike like normal, or choose to use the power-assisted mode courtesy of the 500-watt motor. Another option is twist throttle mode. The eco-friendly bike can cruise up to 35 miles running off of electric power. The motor is powerful enough to propel the bike up to 25 miles per hour. Four-inch tires securely grip the ground, whether you’re riding over snow, sand or the pavement.
A seven-speed gearing system lets you choose the appropriate gear for various terrain. The bike also comes with a Shimano shifter for smoother gear changes. Dual disk brakes ensure fast and responsive stopping power on different surfaces. A front light is included, along with a horn, for added safety. The bike has a durable aluminum frame and fork and can support up to 360 pounds.
Raleigh Bikes Pardner Fat BikePrice: $749.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Mechanical disc brakes
- Shimano drivetrain
- Has 27 gears
- Only comes in one color
- May be a bit of a budget stretch for some
- Some wish the wheels were lighter
The Raleigh Bikes Pardner Fat Bike may be a bit of a budget stretch, but it’s worth a look if you’re in the market for an affordable fat bike that can withstand your off-road adventures. Whether you prefer to cruise over trails or hit the beach, the four-inch tires are wide enough to keep you stable and secure as you ride. A mountain bike-style steel frame adds an extra element of durability.
The Pardner features a dependable Shimano drivetrain and a choice between 27 speeds to conquer hills, flats, and other terrains. It’s also equipped with Tektro Mira disc brakes for faster-stopping power. The available frame sizes generally fit riders from 5’3 to 6’4, and range from small to extra-large.
Framed Minnesota 2.0 Fat BikePrice: $651.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for year-round riding
- Two front chainrings
- Lightweight aluminum alloy frame
- A few wish there was more clearance for sudden dismounts
- Several note it can require a fair bit of tuning before taking out for the first ride
- Lacks assembly instructions
The Framed Minnesota 2.0 Fat Bike is designed for year-round riding. While it comes with traditional fat tires, it can also be used with slimmer wheels when you want to ride faster and lighter. This fat tire bike is optimized for singletrack trails, but it can handle other types of off-road adventures just as easily.
Two chain rings in front coupled with a 9-speed gearing ensure you have enough gearing to get through different types of terrain. Disc brakes provide plenty of stopping power when you need it. Other key features include trigger shifters, a steel cassette, and a lightweight aluminum alloy frame.
Diamondback Bicycles El Oso NinoPrice: $450.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High density foam grips
- Well suited for tough terrain
- Includes 5-inch tires
- Not ideal for frequent rides on smoother surfaces due to wide tires
- Larger tires mean a slower ride
- Pricey
Despite its name, which translates to “big bear,” El Oso Grande stands out for its agility on the trail. The frame fits up to a 26 x 5-inch tire, which is what you’ll get when the bike arrives. A tire this wide is best suited for powering through tough terrains, such as snow-covered surfaces, sand, and more. You can comfortably ride with tire pressures in the low teens.
High-density foam grips keep hands comfortable throughout the ride. This fat tire bike is outfitted with a SRAM drivetrain that’s suitable for just about any trail. Available small, medium and large frame sizes generally fit riders from 5’3 to 6’4.
Gravity Bullseye MonsterPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy aluminum frame
- Powerful front and rear disc brakes
- Comes in several colors and sizes
- A few wish the brakes had more stopping power
- Only accepts up to 4.5-inch tires
- Frequent riders may want to upgrade the stock parts
This affordable fat tire bike stands out for its durable aluminum frame and powerful disc brakes in the front and back. The 26 x 4-inch tires are wide enough to provide traction in loose conditions yet won’t weigh you down too much on typical terrain. In fact, they’re just as suitable for snow and sand as they are for single track riding. The 16-speed SRAM drivetrain gives you plenty of choice between gears.
This men’s fat tire bike is available in a wide range of colors and sizes. You should just the rider height guide to find the right frame for your size, but the bike generally works for riders from 5’4 to 6’6.
Mongoose Dolomite Men’s Fat Tire BikePrice: $269.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-terrain knobby tires
- Affordable
- Threadless headset for easy adjustability
- A bit heavy
- A few mention the uncomfortable seat
- Some taller riders suggest getting a longer seatpost
Those looking for a budget-friendly fat tire bike that can withstand the occasional off-road adventure and rides over rough terrain will appreciate the Mongoose Dolomite. Highlights include large 26 x 4-inch all-terrain knobby tires and an alloy wheelset with disc brakes. This bike features seven speeds along with a Shimano rear derailleur. A threadless headset makes it easy to adjust the bike as needed. Other features include beach cruiser pedals and a steel cruiser style mountain bike frame.
