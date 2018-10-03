10 Best Foam Rollers for Fitness & Massage (2018)

If you’re tired of slow post-workout recoveries and lingering aches and pains, it may be time to invest in a foam roller. There are plenty of options, from soft to ultra-firm rollers and ones that pack easily into a gym bag. The best foam roller for you may be one that caters to your specific needs, such as targeted muscle group massage or myofascial release.

Foam rollers are designed to massage and soothe tight, sore muscles. Some have hard, dense cores for fast relief, while others promote a gentler massage with a more forgiving material. If you’re just starting out or you’re looking for a foam roller that’s better for physical therapy, a softer surface could be best. However, you may want a firmer surface as you get more comfortable using the roller. Here are our 10 favorites:

1. TriggerPoint GRID Foam Roller

Even though it’s made with less foam than most traditional foam rollers, this 13-inch foam roller doesn’t disappoint. Whether you’re a fitness fanatic or a weekend warrior, you’ll appreciate the roller’s unique distrodensity zone design, which promises a targeted and effective massage. It’s also designed to hold up to heavy, consistent use and features a rigid core. This foam roller works for athletes and weekend warriors along with coaches, physical therapists, and other healthcare professionals. You can easily store the roller away or travel with it thanks to its compact size.

This foam roller is best for athletes of all levels seeking a foam roller for myofascial release and trigger point massage. A low return rate and high customer satisfaction makes this foam roller a particularly popular choice.

Price: $39.95 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact size

Targeted massage

Durable

Cons:

Some find it too intense for beginners

A bit short

Pricey

2. AmazonBasics High-Density Round Foam Roller

Owners of this foam roller appreciate the fact that it maintains its shape over time, even despite consistent or heavy use, and is available in several sizes. You can choose between 12-inch, 18-inch, and 36-inch versions in both plain black and speckled styles. If you plan on using the foam roller primarily for larger areas such as your back, consider getting the 36-inch version. The smallest 12-inch foam roller is compact and travels easily. Its molded polypropylene material helps keep the roller firm despite moderate to heavy use.

This foam roller is best for balancing, strengthening, and rehabilitation.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Available in three sizes

Won’t lose shape with moderate or heavy use

Dense molded polypropylene material

Cons:

Can be painful for beginners

A few report the material flakes off over time

Doesn’t come with instructions

3. Master of Muscle Foam Roller

This foam roller is an appealing choice for athletes seeking fast relief from post-workout aches and pains. Many users rely on it for myofascial release and targeted muscle massage. Whether you’re into Pilates, Crossfit, rugby, running, boxing, weight training, yoga, or another sport, this roller can boost performance during workouts and speed up recovery. It’s also lightweight and portable and travels nicely in a gym bag. Dual pressure zones let you control the amount of pressure and action per session. An eBook with instructions is included.

This foam roller is best for deep tissue muscle massage therapy, particularly for athletes.

Price: $14.97

Pros:

Lightweight and easily portable

Dual pressure zones for full control

Includes eBook with instructions

Cons:

Narrow for larger frames

Ridges could be firmer

Only comes in one size

4. OPTP PRO-ROLLER Soft Density Foam Roller

If you’re in the market for a softer and gentler foam roller, this one is a safe bet. The OPTP roller is highly recommended for gentle self-massage as well as various exercise and relaxation techniques. Its softer surface also makes it a practical choice if you’re looking for the best foam rollers for beginners. Don’t let the softer material fool you, though, as the roller stands up well to consistent, heavy use. It’s also easy to clean. A cross-linked construction provides relief in all the right spots.

This foam roller is best for softer and gentler self-massage. A combination of high customer satisfaction and low return rates makes this roller Amazon’s Choice for soft foam rollers.

Price: $49.95

Pros:

Softer material

Ideal for gentle massage

Easy to clean

Cons:

Pricey

Chemical odor

A tad small in diameter

5. ProSource Sports Medicine Foam Roller

At 24 inches long, this high density foam roller is nearly double the size of many competitors. Features such as multiple density zones and a sturdy EVA foam interior makes this foam roller a solid choice for anyone seeking deep tissue massage and trigger point muscle therapy. Whether you need to roll out an IT band or your entire back, you’ll have plenty of surface. The roller’s bumps are firm yet flexible enough for more sensitive areas. It caters to large muscle groups such as the lower and upper back, quads, and lats.

This foam roller is best for deep tissue massage and trigger point therapy.

Price: $28.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Caters to large muscle groups

Generous size

Affordable

Cons:

Could be firmer

Not easily portable

Heavy

6. LuxFit Premium High Density Foam Roller

You can use this high density foam roller for everything from a post-workout massage to physical therapy and relief from muscle tension. The foam roller features a durable molded polypropylene foam technology and offers two pounds per cubic foot density. The result is a smooth yet supportive surface that won’t lose its shape after heavy use. This foam roller comes in three distinct sizes, the largest of which is 36 inches. A speckled version is also available.

This foam roller is best for physical therapy, yoga and post-exercise massage.

Price: $4.95 – $24.95

Pros:

High density

Ideal for physical therapy, post-workout massage, and more

Available in three sizes

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a booklet or manual

Can be slippery against some clothing materials

Some consumers complain that small bits of foam fall off over time

7. Hyperice Vyper 2.0

This foam roller is best for professional-level deep tissue massage and sore muscle release.

Price: $199.00

Pros:

Ideal for athletes

Three vibration settings

Rechargeable lithium ion batteries

Cons:

A bit short for some users

Some find the lowest setting a bit too intense

Pricey

8. Rolling With It Foam Roller

The Rolling With It Foam Roller features a softer surface with professional grade EVA foam for added durability. In fact, the foam is sturdy enough to maintain its original shape, even with heavier users. It’s ideal for self massage as well as myofascial release. The foam roller is made with 100 percent recyclable EVA. A soft exterior and firm core ensures plenty of variation for users of all levels.

This foam roller is best for reducing muscle tension and increasing mobility. It’s also gentle enough for the back.

Price: $18.95 – $44.95

Pros:

Features soft exterior with firm core

Durable EVA foam material

Can be used on the back

Cons:

Can be painful for new users

Some wish the exercise instructions were better

A few mention a strong odor initially

9. Yes4All High Density Foam Roller

The Yes4All High Density Foam Roller comes in several sizes, from the smallest 12-inch roller to 36 inches. It’s also available in several colors. Its extra firm surface makes this roller a best bet for intermediate to advanced users. This is due in large part to its durable expanded polypropylene material, which offers a deeper massage. Aside from deep massage, you can use this roller for physical therapy, stretching, and to alleviate post-workout soreness.

This foam roller is best for intermediate to advanced users seeking a deeper massage.

Price: $19.67 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in several colors and sizes

Ideal for intermediate to advanced users

Designed to withstand heavy, repeated use

Cons:

Some find the smallest size too compact

A few mention the material is a bit slick on carpets

May be too firm for beginners

10. RumbleRoller Foam Roller

Unique bumps on the surface of this textured foam roller help manipulate soft tissue in a similar manner as a massage therapist’s fingers. The bumps are spread out so that they continuously knead and stretch the soft tissue for relief from soreness and tightness. Because the bumps are softer than bone, they won’t be painful if they make contact with the spine or other bony areas. You can choose between a 12-inch extra firm half size and 31-inch extra firm full size roller. The blue rollers are original density and are ideal for intermediate users, while the black rollers are harder and work best for advanced users.

This foam roller is best for soft tissue massage therapy.

Price: $54.95

Pros:

Textured bumps provide massage therapy

Comes in original and hard densities

Available in two sizes

Cons:

Some wish the smaller version was slightly longer

Can be painful at the beginning

Pricey

