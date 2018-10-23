5 Best Golf Balls For Distance & Accuracy (2018)

The quest for the perfect golf ball depends on many aspects of your swing, but whether you’re an intermediate golfer or a tour player, having the right golf ball is crucial to enhancing your game. Distance off the tee and control around the green are what every golfer is looking to attain and the equipment you own can enhance your strengths on the course.

Not only does having the wrong equipment not help your game, but it could play a part in why your handicap doesn’t seem to be dropping despite the hours you’ve logged on the range and on the course. After all, the golf ball is the only piece of equipment you use on every shot.

To help you make your decision easier, we’ve compiled a list of the the best golf balls for distance and accuracy available for purchase in 2018 based on pro and consumer reviews. Keep in mind, the number one rated ball might not be the right one for you, but the fifth highest rated ball may be molded perfectly for your golf game.

And if you’re in the market for used balls, check out our post on the best used inexpensive golf balls in bulk.