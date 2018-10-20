9 Best Mini Bike Pumps: Your Easy Buying Guide

Hit the trails with more confidence in the event of a flat with Crankbrothers Gem Bike Hand Pump, which is specifically designed for mountain bikes. The pump comes with a convertible head to fit Presta and Shrader valves, and fits either type by switching the inner cap.

A frame mount bracket is included so that you can secure this mini bike pump to your mountain bike’s frame. With a total weight of 128 grams, the pump won’t weigh you down as you ride. Pumping up a mountain bike tire can be tiring, but this high-volume bike pump makes the task simpler.