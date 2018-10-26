9 Best Bike Rollers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

You can purchase these aluminum rollers on their own or with a resistance unit. The precision-lathed aluminum roller drums stand out for their quiet and smooth operation. If you need to move them out of the way or store them, you’ll appreciate how they can fold flat or stand on edge. Rubber foot pads keep the rollers securely in place, even during more intense training sessions. An adjustable belt allows for right and left dismounts.

If you need a bigger challenge, consider the aluminum rollers with a resistance unit. These rollers feature a magnetic bar and rolling aluminum rear drum for five distinct resistance levels. Additionally, if you’re new to rollers or are looking for more stability, consider the CycleOps Front Fork Stand Rollers.