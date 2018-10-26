9 Best Bike Rollers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)

When inclement weather or an injury forces you to ride indoors, especially for an entire season, you’ll want to invest in a bike trainer to help maintain fitness and get ready for outdoor rides. Resistance bike trainers tend to be more popular among riders of all levels due to their safety and ease of use, but some riders prefer using bike rollers for a more challenging indoor riding experience. While you don’t need to be an experienced cyclist to master bicycle rollers, it’s important to know more about this type of trainer before making an investment. Many cyclists find that rollers have a much steeper learning curve and can take time to master.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $289.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $129.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $646.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $278.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $159.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $399.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $449.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Kinetic Z RollersPrice: $289.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tri-fold design for portability and storage
- Durable aluminum drum
- Comes with a lifetime guarantee
- Initial learning curve
- Pricey
- Not ideal for beginners
Kinetic Z Rollers are built with the serious cyclist in mind, with an emphasis on portability and lightweight material. A tri-fold design delivers a compact transportation and storage solution. Another feature is the durable aluminum drum, which is designed with less wear and tear and a longer life in mind. These rollers are ideal for improving balance and technique and come with a lifetime guarantee. Both the right and left sides are grooved for easier mounting and dismounting.
Find more Kinetic Z Rollers information and reviews here.
-
Nashbar Reduced Radius RollersPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps mind and body engaged during workouts
- Ideal for riders of all levels
- Works with almost any type of wheelbase
- Not very easy to store or transport
- Some wish there was more resistance
- A bit short for those with larger/longer bikes
Once you get the hang of these training bike rollers, you’ll enjoy a rewarding workout each time. As the key to successfully riding on rollers is to pedal evenly while riding and balancing in a straight line, these rollers keep the mind and body engaged during the workout. The aluminum drums help to build strength for those who are just beginning yet offer plenty of resistance for more advanced riders. Another benefit is the sealed cartridge bearings, which ensure a smooth operation without too much background noise. This frame has nine different settings and is compatible with nearly any type of wheelbase.
Find more Nashbar Reduced Radius Rollers information and reviews here.
-
CyclingDeal Indoor Bike RollersPrice: $129.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes fully assembled
- Budget friendly
- Extra wide base for stability
- Can be a bit tricky to use with larger bikes
- Some find the step a bit small
- A few note the sides are narrow
The CyclingDeal Indoor Bike Rollers are a budget-friendly alternative to some of the pricier rollers on the market. Features include sturdy 3.25-inch aluminum rollers and an adjustable belt for dismounts to the right or left. These rollers are compatible with bikes that have a 970 to 1090mm wheel base. While the base is extra wide for stability, it’s easy to fold up for storage. The rollers arrive fully assembled.
Find more CyclingDeal Indoor Bike Rollers information and reviews here.
-
Kreitler Hot Dog RollersPrice: $646.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for all-around home use
- Frame folds up for storage and portability
- Designed for bikes with 38 to 42-inch wheelbases
- Not ideal for beginners
- Pricey
- Very experienced riders may want more resistance
The Hot Dog Rollers are designed for experienced cyclists who want a more challenging ride. The drums are 10 inches wide, ensuring a challenging training session in a compact space. Portability isn’t an issue, as the rollers fold in half so that they can be easily carried to the track for warm-up or used for traveling. If you’re looking for rollers with a bit more surface space, consider the Kreitler Kompact Challenger Rollers.
Find more Kreitler Hot Dog Rollers information and reviews here.
-
Conquer Indoor Cycling Parabolic RollerPrice: $99.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ideal for beginners
- Ramped edge design keeps bike centered
- Integrated step ensures easier mounting and dismounting
- Some wish the ride was smoother
- A bit loud
- Tight fit for larger bikes
This bike roller trainer caters to cyclists who are just learning how to use rollers, or who want rollers that make it easy to stay centered while riding. A ramped edge roller design helps keep bikes centered more than traditional rollers. Another beginner-friendly feature is an integrated step for simpler mounting and dismounting. This bike roller trainer is compatible with 27-inch and 700c bikes. Sealed bearings promote a smoother ride.
Find more Conquer Indoor Cycling Parabolic Roller information and reviews here.
-
CycleOps RollersPrice: $278.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roller drums won’t distort
- Can fold flat or stand on edge
- Rubber foot pads hold unit in place
- Initial learning curve
- Lacks raised edges on the sides to keep bikes from sliding off
- Noisy
You can purchase these aluminum rollers on their own or with a resistance unit. The precision-lathed aluminum roller drums stand out for their quiet and smooth operation. If you need to move them out of the way or store them, you’ll appreciate how they can fold flat or stand on edge. Rubber foot pads keep the rollers securely in place, even during more intense training sessions. An adjustable belt allows for right and left dismounts.
If you need a bigger challenge, consider the aluminum rollers with a resistance unit. These rollers feature a magnetic bar and rolling aluminum rear drum for five distinct resistance levels. Additionally, if you’re new to rollers or are looking for more stability, consider the CycleOps Front Fork Stand Rollers.
Find more CycleOps Rollers information and reviews here.
-
Travel Trac Technique PRO Alloy Indoor RollerPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable
- Lightweight aluminum frame
- Non-slip coating on side rails
- Lacks the smooth ride offered by higher priced models
- Experienced riders might want more resistance
- May be too small for larger bikes
These budget-friendly bike rollers feature alloy drums and can fit bikes with wheelbases up to 42 inches. The aluminum frame is lightweight for easy storage and portability. Non-slip coating on the side rails helps reduce the risk of sliding off the rollers during a practice session. The Travel Trac alloy bike rollers are ideal for enhancing balance and promoting a smooth ride.
Find more Travel Trac Technique PRO Alloy Indoor Roller information and reviews here.
-
Minoura FG-540 Hybrid RollerPrice: $399.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Front fork mount
- Accommodates bikes up to 29 inches
- Seven level mag resistance
- Currently only has a 100mm wide front fork
- Front tire needs to be removed
- Pricey
If you’re looking for an alternative to the traditional bike resistance trainer but aren’t sure the traditional roller is safe enough for you, consider this hybrid trainer. The roller features a fork mount in the front, which holds the bike steady while allowing your bike to spin as it normally would on a roller.
Lightweight aluminum rollers minimize noise and reduce excess wear and tear on the tires. These rollers accommodate bikes up to 29 inches and can easily be folded for traveling and storage. There’s also a height adjustable front fork mount. A seven level mag resistance unit makes it easy to customize workouts.
Find more Minoura FG-540 Hybrid Roller information and reviews here.
-
SportCrafters Omnium TrainerPrice: $449.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight and highly portable
- Rear drums minimize wear and tear on racing tires
- Ideal for using as a pre-race warm-up
- Front fork lacks height adjustments
- Serious cyclists may want more resistance
- Some find the front fork a bit unsteady
The SportsCrafters Omnium trainer is designed for cyclists who want a portable trainer for warming up before a race. The frame is lightweight and can be folded up so that it fits into a standard carry on or backpack. A fork mount adds stability and helps keep the rollers as lightweight and portable as possible. Two large diameter drums in the back are specifically designed to prevent wear and tear on racing tires. The wheelbase can be adjusted to fit bikes of all sizes.
Find more SportCrafters Omnium Trainer information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Speed and Cadence Sensors for Cycling (2018)
- 10 Best Bike Trainers: Which Is Right for You? (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
I saw crownroller at interbike this year, by far the slickest rollers out there.