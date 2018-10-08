Browns RB Carlos Hyde Explains How Baker Mayfield’s Swag Makes Him Different

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has impressed over his first two-plus games at the NFL level. But in the eyes of teammate Carlos Hyde, it’s what he did before becoming the No. 1 pick that made it apparent he was a different breed of quarterback.

As Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beach Journal reveals, Hyde stated that he knew Mayfield was different after seeing the video of him dancing in college.

#Browns RB Carlos Hyde said he first realized Baker Mayfield was a "different breed" when he saw video of him dancing in college, realized he's not like most QBs, has got some swag — Nate Ulrich (@ByNateUlrich) October 8, 2018

For those who haven’t seen the video of Mayfield dancing at Oklahoma, well, you’ve been missing out. This didn’t just go viral, it’s managed to stay viral.

Baker Mayfield dancing on the Ohio State logo like pic.twitter.com/KBuvKt6Y8S — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 10, 2017

Evaluating Start of Baker Mayfield’s NFL Career

Mayfield has played 10 quarters of regular-season football at the NFL level but has already grabbed plenty of attention. After first fueling a comeback against the New York Jets in Week 3 from a 14-0 deficit, the Browns nearly topped the Oakland Raiders on the road in overtime. Mayfield then threw for 342 yards against a strong Baltimore Ravens defense during a 12-9 overtime victory.

Through the two and a half games, the top pick in the 2018 NFL Draft has completed 58.9 percent of his passes for 838 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. Most importantly, the Browns are 2-2-1 this year, with Mayfield playing large roles in both victories.

The Browns are trending upward quickly, and as the young pieces continue to improve, this team has major potential and a solid outlook moving forward.

