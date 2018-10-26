10 Best Calf Compression Sleeves for Runners

10 Best Calf Compression Sleeves for Runners

If your legs are feeling tired, stiff and sore before, during or after workouts, you might feel better with calf compression sleeves. The best calf compression sleeves for runners typically used to boost performance and post-workout recovery by promoting circulation and blood flow to the lower legs.

What Are the Best Compression Sleeves for Runners in 2020?

BeVisible Sports Calf Compression Sleeve
  • Unisex
  • Comes in many colors
  • Graduated compression
Price: $15.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Skins Compression MX Calf Tight
  • Graduated compression
  • Biomechanically-placed material
  • Constant compression
Price: $25.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Zensah Compression Leg Sleeves
  • Comes in many colors
  • Moisture-wicking material
  • Calf support
Price: $34.99 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
2XU Compression Calf Guards
  • Lightweight
  • Breathable
  • Ideal for athletes
Price: $25.06 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
CEP Calf Sleeves 2.0
  • Increased oxygen delivery
  • Moisture venting zones
  • Can be paired with other socks
Price: $34.90 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Asics Blocks Calf Sleeve
  • Ideal for shin issues
  • Full 360 degree support
  • Boosts circulation
Price: $25.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
BioSkin Calf Sleeves
  • Ideal for sensitive skin
  • Reduces muscle vibration
  • Increases oxygen delivery
Price: $49.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Compressport Calf R2 Compression Sleeve
  • Increased oxygen delivery
  • Seamless construction
  • Reduces vibration
Price: $39.00 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
CW-X Women's Muscle Support Compression Calf Sleeves
  • Promotes recovery
  • Graduated compression
  • Prevents lactic acid build-up
Price: $33.75 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
2XU Compression Performance Run Sleeves
  • Graduated compression
  • Reduces leg fatigue
  • Zoned breathability panels
Price: $32.95 Shop at Amazon Shop now Read our review
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. 1. BeVisible Sports Calf Compression Sleeve

    Price: $15.95
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Available in several sizes
    • Can boost circulation in legs
    • Anti-slip strap
    Cons:
    • A few say that the bands are too tight
    • Can be tough to put on
    • A bit long for shorter individuals

    These unisex calf compression sleeves can fit athletes up to 6 feet tall. Graduated compression offers improved performance, while the combination nylon and spandex material has the optimal amount of stretch. These sleeves offer moisture wicking and a lightweight material, making them a solid choice for running, cycling, cross training, and other activities. Additionally, they can also enhance circulation in the legs and keep cramps at bay. An anti-slip strap keeps the sleeves in place during a workout. You can choose between a variety of colors and sizes to ensure the best match.

     

  2. 2. Skins Compression MX Calf Tight

    Price: $25.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Can help reduce muscle vibration and lactic acid build-up
    • 50+ UV protection
    • Stretchy memory fabric
    Cons:
    • Pricey
    • Seams can begin to hurt if worn too long
    • Some need to size down to get enough compression

    These Skins compression sleeves stand out for their dynamic gradient compression, which helps increase blood flow to your muscles. The result can be improved power and stamina during your workouts. You may also benefit from less muscle vibration and lactic acid build-up as well as reduced pain after your workout. Key muscle groups are supported to reduce soft tissue damage. The material wicks moisture away to help keep the skin comfortable and dry. Other highlights include 50+ UV protection along with stretchy memory fabric that returns to its original shape every time. These compression socks come in a wide range of colors.

  3. 3. Zensah Compression Leg Sleeves

    Price: $34.99
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal for athletes of all levels
    • Provides relief from shin splints
    • Helps increase blood flow and circulation
    Cons:
    • A bit long on shorter consumers
    • Some wish they were more snug
    • Can stretch out over time

    These Zensah compression sleeves are geared towards athletes of all levels. They stand out for their ability to provide relief from shin splints without compromising calf support. Additionally, these compression sleeves also promote circulation for faster muscle recovery. Moisture wicking and anti-odor properties keep the skin dry, comfortable, and fresh. An improved flow of oxygen-rich blood back to the body can help boost performance and recovery. These calf compression sleeves also minimize muscle vibration and oscillation and can alleviate inflammation and swelling during recovery. 

  4. 4. 2XU Compression Calf Guards

    Price: $25.06
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Graduated compression boosts circulation
    • UPF 50+ sun protection
    • Flatlock seams
    Cons:
    • Taller runners may find them a bit short
    • Some wish there was more compression
    • Material is a bit thin

    If you’re looking for a lightweight calf sleeve that without compromising performance or function, consider these calf guards. Despite its lightweight construction, these sleeves feature graduated compression to enhance circulation. The result may be a faster post-workout recovery. These 2XU compression sleeves are designed to offer the most targeted support to the calf and shins. They can also help minimize lower leg fatigue as they reduce muscle oscillation and soreness. A flatlock seam keeps chafing and rubbing at bay. These sleeves feature antibacterial properties and UPF 50+ sun protection. A high filament yarn wicks moisture away from the skin surface. 

  5. 5. CEP Calf Sleeves 2.0

    Price: $34.90
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Ideal anatomical fit
    • Can be worn year-round
    • Consistent compression over calf muscles
    Cons:
    • Can be tough to pull on and off
    • Sleeves aren’t labeled for right and left legs
    • Pricey

    An ideal anatomical fit adds an extra element of comfort and makes these men’s compression sleeves a safe bet for training and race day. Antibacterial and odor-reducing properties keep the sleeves smelling fresh. A microfiber technology ensures comfort, and a combination of nylon and spandex material makes these sleeves stretchy enough for active individuals. The design also promotes heat and moisture management so that you can comfortably wear these sleeves throughout the year. There is consistent compression over the calf, while full ankle to calf compression boosts circulation. These sleeves help stabilize the calf muscles and can reduce shin splints and lower leg cramps. 

    Find more CEP Calf Sleeves 2.0 information and reviews here.

  6. 6. Asics Blocks Calf Sleeve

    Price: $25.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Flatlock stitching
    • Anti-odor properties
    • Reduced muscle vibration
    Cons:
    • Elastic band can be uncomfortable
    • Some wish there was more compression
    • Top band can feel uncomfortably tight

    Whether you’re suffering from shin issues or you simply want to avoid them, these Asics sleeves are worth a close look. The level of compression helps to reduce muscle fatigue while boosting circulation. A combination poly/spandex blend allows these calf sleeves to move with you during workouts. The material also features anti-odor properties and wicks moisture from the skin. Other highlights include flatlock stitching to reduce chafing and rubbing caused by seams and reduced muscle vibration. A silicone elastic at the top of the leg opening holds these sleeves firmly in place.

     

  7. 7. BioSkin Calf Sleeves

    Price: $49.95
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Hypoallergenic material free from neoprene and latex
    • Contoured fit
    • Can also be used on forearms
    Cons:
    • Compression may be a bit too strong for some
    • Can be tough to put on and remove
    • A bit warm during summer months

    Don’t be fooled by the thin material, as this compression sleeve offers maximum compression. If you have skin sensitivity or allergies, you’ll appreciate the hypoallergenic material free from neoprene and latex. These sleeves reduce muscle vibration, which in turn minimizes fatigue after a workout. You can also use them on the forearms in addition to the lower legs. Shin splints, strains, calf pain, and contusions are just some of the medical conditions these sleeves may help. A contoured fit helps these sleeves stay in place on your legs even during more intense workouts.

     

  8. 8. Compressport Calf R2 Compression Sleeve

    Price: $39.00
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Micromassaging fiber
    • Full 360-degree compression
    • Tear-proof material with normal wear
    Cons:
    • Can be tricky to remove
    • Expensive
    • Some consumers recommend sizing down for full compression

    As the name suggests, these calf compression sleeves are ideal for races and recovery. You can also use them for training. A distinctive feature is a micromassaging fiber. These sleeves help to increase oxygen in the muscles, allowing you to perform at your desired level for a prolonged amount of time. Additionally, they may also assist in preventing or minimizing muscle damage as they absorb shock and vibration in the muscles and joints with full 360-degree compression. The material wicks moisture and helps keep the skin comfortable and is tear-proof when used normally. 

  9. 9. CW-X Women’s Muscle Support Compression Calf Sleeves

    Price: $33.75
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Supports calf and shin muscles
    • Custom support prevents shin splints
    • Reflective strips on each leg
    Cons:
    • Material is a bit heavy for warmer weather
    • Seams may rub after awhile
    • Limited color options

    A combination of Coolmax and Lycra material ensures proper moisture management and stretch. These women’s compression sleeves feature a distinctive support web that supports the calf and shin muscles. Additionally, there is a custom support band directly across the shin muscle to alleviate shin splints. Graduated compression helps to minimize lactic acid build-up while improving blood flow. This type of compression may also assist with your post-workout recovery. Reflective strips on each leg add an extra element of safety and visibility. 

  10. 10. 2XU Compression Performance Run Sleeves

    Price: $32.95
    Shop at Amazon
    Pros:
    • Seamless construction
    • UPF 50+ sun protection
    • Graduated fit
    Cons:
    • A bit long
    • Can take awhile to put on and remove
    • Some wish there was more compression

    These compression sleeves are ideal for workouts and recovery. Graduated compression helps to increase circulation, which in turn promotes circulation. The sleeves minimize muscle oscillation to reduce lower leg fatigue. If you’ve ever experienced chafing and rubbing from seams, you’ll appreciate the seamless construction of these sleeves. A high filament yarn wicks moisture away from the skin and keeps the skin dry. The material is antibacterial and features UPF 50+ sun protection. Compression fabric supports the calf, ankle, and shin, with the highest amounts of compression power over the shins and calf muscles. A graduated fit boosts muscle performance and can speed up recovery.

