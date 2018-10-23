10 Best Carry Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Walking 18 holes on a golf course isn’t the easiest thing to do. But more and more people are doing it. And if you’re one of them, you’re going to need a golf bag that’s lightweight and practical so you’re not exhausted by the time you hit the back 9.
Today, you can get highly functional and durable golf bags that don’t weigh a ton or cost an arm and a leg. You might not get all the bells and whistles of a staff or cart bag, but you will get plenty of storage for what you need for a day on the course like golf ball pockets, insulated beverage coolers and other accessory pockets. And if you’re someone who likes to walk, that’s really all you need. You don’t need all that extra weight on your back. A lighter bag will keep you more refreshed and focused, and that will almost certainly lead to more consistent shots and better scores. Some of the top brands in golf — Callaway, TaylorMade, and Ping, to name a few — all make lightweight, versatile bags designed to make walking the course easy, comfortable, and enjoyable.
So we’ve come up with a list below the best golf bags for carrying and walking to help you make your decison. So keep reading to check out some of the more popular and lightweight golf bags from the top brands on the market today.
-
Callaway 2017 Hyper-Lite Zero Stand BagPrice: $175.60Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4-way top with 2 full-length dividers
- Comfortable single- or double-strap system for easy carrying
- Full-size drink compartment
- Clubs might fit too tightly
- No separate spots for your driver or putter
- Smaller bag might not fit as snug into a cart as bigger ones
If there’s going to be a list about easy-to-carry walking bags, then the Callaway 2017 Hyper Lite Zero Stand Bag has to be near the top. Perhaps the lightest stand bag on the market at just 2.4 pounds, you get many of the useful features Callaway includes on most of its bags. The comfort-tech strap system (single or double strap available) and soft mesh hip pad make walking the course a breeze.
And when you do need to put it down to take a shot, the carbon fiber legs provide the durability and strength to hold your bag securely in place. Other features include a four-way top with two full-length dividers to keep your clubs from continually jumbling together, four zippered pockets, including a velour-lined one for valuables and a full-size drink pocket, and a rain hood. This bag is available in Navy, Red, and Black, Red, and White (pictured).
Find more Callaway 2017 Hyper-Lite Zero Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Ping Golf Men’s Hoofer BagPrice: $269.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 5-way top with 2 full-length dividers for extra club protection
- Moisture-wicking shoulder pads stay dry and are comfortable
- 12 total pockets that are water resistant
- Older model of the Ping Hoofer Bag
- Some users found the stand legs weren’t as durable as other bags
- On the pricey side
The Ping Golf Men’s Hoofer Bag packs a ton of functionality into a lightweight design making ideal for both course walkers and those who ride carts. At just five pounds, the bag contains 12 pockets, but still manages to keep the bulk off. There are pockets for valuables, phones, beverages, accessories (tees, balls, ball markers, etc.), and gear.
The bag’s double-strap system is made of a moisture-wicking material which keeps you cool and dry on those hot summer days. Other features include a nine-inch, five-way top with two full-length dividers to keep your clubs from jumbling, a removable rain hood, umbrella holder, and a strap channel to keep it secure and easily-accessible a cart.
Find more PING Golf Men’s Hoofer Bag information and reviews here.
-
TaylorMade 2017 Flextech Crossover Stand BagPrice: $147.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way top with full-length dividers for maximum club protection
- Large insulated cooler pocket; 10 total pockets in all
- Double-strap carrying system is comfortable and soft
- Some users felt shoulder strap harness didn’t release very quickly
- One of the more expensive bags on the list
- Some felt the stand legs weren't very sturdy
The TaylorMade 2017 Flextech Crossover Stand Bag is ideal for both walkers and cart users. The soft double strap system makes carrying easy and light and includes a quick release which detaches the straps when you want it to fit securely in a cart. It packs a lot of others features into a bag that weighs just 5.5 pounds. The new Flextech Stand System has a 14-way top with full-length dividers so you’re clubs won’t clank or tangle, a rarity on a bag so light.
And there’s plenty of storage with 10 total pockets, including a large insulated beverage pocket, insulated water bottle pocket, water-resistant valuables pocket, full-length garment pocket, and pockets for balls, tees, and other accessories. To top it off, the TaylorMade Flextech Crossover includes a pen sleeve, velcro glove tab, umbrella holding sleeve, and a rain hood.
Find more TaylorMade 2017 Flextech Crossover Stand Bag information and reviews here
-
Cobra 2017 Ultralite Golf BagPrice: $160.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Has 5 total pockets, including a water resistant valuables pocket
- 5-way top with full-length dividers
- Dual strap carrying system for easy course walking
- Some users have trouble sliding clubs out of 5-way top
- Some users feel the stand legs aren't very sturdy
- No separate wells for the putter or driver
There’s plenty of functionality at a low price with the Cobra 2017 Ultralite Golf Bag. Weighing in at just 4.2 pounds not only is it an easy bag for those days walking the course, but it features six total pockets (five zippered and one slip) for plenty of storage.
Pockets included are: water-resistant valuables, oversized garment, and an insulated beverage pocket which will hold a large water bottle. The 5-way top has full-length dividers to keep clubs from jumbling together and there is also a lift handle for easy transport. Check out the Cobra 2017 Megalite Bag if you’re looking for an even lighter one — it weighs just 3.5 pounds.
Find more Cobra 2017 Ultralite Golf Bag information and reviews here.
-
Ogio Shredder Stand BagPrice: $358.68Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Separate wells for driver, woods, and putter
- Triple Triangle suspension strap system for easy carrying
- 6-zippered pockets, including one for beverages
- Apparel pocket might be a bit small
- Rust Crosswalk color is a bit expensive
- Some found the legs to be less sturdy than other bags
The OGIO Golf 2018 Shredder Stand Bag is a no-frills, lightweight bag that’s available in 3 different colors. OGIO has been making golf bags for nearly four decades and is now a part of Callaway Golf.
The bag features a “Triple Triangle” suspension strap design for ultimate comfort and a 8-way Woode top to keep your clubs organized and easily accessible. There are separate wells for your drivers, woods/hybrids, and putter. As for storage, you get a total of six pockets, including a lined valuables pocket, a large garment pocket, and a water bottle sleeve. If you’re looking for one the best golf bags for walking, check out the brand new OGIO 2018 Shredder Stand Bag.
For another brand new, lightweight bag from OGIO, check out the 2018 Press Stand Bag here.
Find more OGIO 2018 Shredder Stand Bag information and reviews here
-
Srixon Golf Z-Four Stand BagPros:
Cons:
- Extras include umbrella sleeve, towel ring, scorecard holder, rain hood, insulated beverage pocket
- CSS (Comfort Suspension System) straps for easy, comfortable carrying
- 4-way top with scooped front for easy access to clubs
- 4-way top might cause some difficulty removing all clubs
- No separate wells for putter or driver
- Probably can't fit an overized water bottle in the beverage sleeve
Storage and comfort highlight the Srixon Golf Z-Four Stand Bag. The Comfort Suspension System on the straps, coupled with the low weight of 4.5 pounds, will make walking the course relaxed and enjoyable. And with eight pockets, in addition to scorecard and water bottle sleeves, you’ll have no problem finding a plays for your must-haves on the course — tees, balls, snacks, valuables and extra gear.
Srixon also added an 11 degree, 4-way top with a scooped front to you can reach your clubs with ease. Other useful highlights include EZ grab trunk handles, umbrella sleeve and a towel ring.
Find more Srixon Golf Z-Four Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Sun Mountain 4.5 LS 14-Way Stand Bag 2017Price: $211.45Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- E-Z Fit Dual Strap System makes for easy carrying
- 14-top with full-length club dividers for extra club protection
- Integrated lift-assist handles makes it easy to get in and out of the car
- A little pricey
- Limited colors
- Some found the bag wasn't very durable
Expect plenty of functionality in an extremely light and walking-friendly bag with Sun Mountain’s 2017 4.5 LS 14-Way Stand Bag. We all know what can happen to our clubs during walks on the course — they can bang and clank together in the bag, potentially damaging them. Not with this bag as it is highlighted by a 14-way top with full-length dividers. So there a private, protected spot for each of your clubs.
Weighing 4.5 pounds, the Sun Mountain 4.5 LS also features eight pockets for plenty of storage, integrated handles for easy transport, and a dual-strap system with three-layer foam construction for extreme comfort.
Find more Sun Mountain 4.5 LS 14-Way Stand Bag 2017 information and reviews here.
-
Datrek Golf 2018 Trekker Ultra Lite Stand BagPrice: $102.25Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 4-way top with full-length dividers
- Includes a large apparel pocket and a valuables pocket
- Ergonomic double shoulder straps and hip protector
- Being so light it might not have a durable feel
- The stand legs might not be the sturdiest
- Doesn't have separate putter and driver wells
Light, versatile, functional and reasonably priced — all you need in a golf bag. Datrek Golf’s 2018 Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag is highlighted by it’s ultra light construction. Weighing just 3 pounds, it’s made of durable nylon and can withstand rigors of walking round after round. It has a 4-way top with full-length club dividers to hold all your clubs, as well as an umbrella sleeve.
The ergonomic padded double shoulder strap and hip pad, coupled with the lighter weight, will make walking the course comfortable and easy. Also push and riding cart-friendly, the Trekker has a number pockets, including a large pocket for gear, an oversized golf ball pocket, and fleece-lined pocket for valuables. And the easy-to-grip handle makes it simple to move and transport.
If you're a bargain hunter, the Datrek Trekker Ultra Lite is one of the best golf bags for carrying and walking when it comes to value.
Find more Datrek Golf 2018 Trekker Ultra Lite Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
NCAA Fairway Golf Stand BagPrice: $133.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 14-way with full-length club dividers and lift handle at the top
- 6 areas with team and logo embroidery
- Insulated ooler pocket, dual-strap carrying system, 2 lift assist handles
- Not every college and university is available
- Some users said they had some durability issues
- Some bags cost more than others, depending on availability and other factors
Show off your team pride with the highly-versatile NCAA Fairway Golf Stand Bag. The lightweight bag comes in your favorite school’s colors and features team logos in numerous spots. Highlighted by a 14-way top with full-length dividers, each of your clubs will have a separate well to keep them protected as well as easily-accessible.
Other functional attributes include five zippered pockets, rain hood, towel holder and insulated cooler pocket for beverages and/or snacks. Florida State is pictured here, so if you’re not a Seminoles fan, that’s no problem. There are dozens of major universities to choose from like North Carolina, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State. A perfect gift for the college grad or die-hard sports fan.
Find more NCAA Fairway Golf Stand Bag information and reviews here.
-
Tour Edge Golf Exotics Extreme 3 Stand BagPros:
Cons:
- Plenty of storage, including 2 garment pockets, waterprook valuables pocket, and insulated beverage holder
- Padded double-strap carrying system makes walking easy and comfortable
- It's a closeout item, so the bag costs only $90
- It's a closeout item, so supplies might be limited
- A little heavier than most bags on the list
- There are no full-length dividers
The Exotics Extreme 3 Stand Bag from Tour Edge is a closeout item, so you can get it an extreme bargain -- right now about $90. Don't let the low price tag fool you, it's got lots of functionality and extras that bags twice as expensive have.
Some of the top features are a 7-way top divider, 9 pockets (2 garment, valuables, balls, tees, insulated beverage sleeve), scorecard and pencil holder, comfortable 2-strap carrying system, rain hood, umbrella sleeve, and non-slip rubber feet on the legs.
The bag is also available in 8 different color styles (Black/Charcoal/Blue) is pictured, but others include Black, Navy, Red/White, Black/White, Royal/White, Black/Charcoal/Red, and Black/Charcoal/Lime.
Find more Tour Edge Exotics Extreme 3 Stand Bag information and reviews here.
