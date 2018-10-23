10 Best Carry Golf Bags: Compare, Buy & Save (2018)

Walking 18 holes on a golf course isn’t the easiest thing to do. But more and more people are doing it. And if you’re one of them, you’re going to need a golf bag that’s lightweight and practical so you’re not exhausted by the time you hit the back 9.

Today, you can get highly functional and durable golf bags that don’t weigh a ton or cost an arm and a leg. You might not get all the bells and whistles of a staff or cart bag, but you will get plenty of storage for what you need for a day on the course like golf ball pockets, insulated beverage coolers and other accessory pockets. And if you’re someone who likes to walk, that’s really all you need. You don’t need all that extra weight on your back. A lighter bag will keep you more refreshed and focused, and that will almost certainly lead to more consistent shots and better scores. Some of the top brands in golf — Callaway, TaylorMade, and Ping, to name a few — all make lightweight, versatile bags designed to make walking the course easy, comfortable, and enjoyable.

So we’ve come up with a list below the best golf bags for carrying and walking to help you make your decison. So keep reading to check out some of the more popular and lightweight golf bags from the top brands on the market today.