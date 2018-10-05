Kyrie Irving Recruiting Pelicans’ Anthony Davis to Celtics?

The drama surrounding the 2019 NBA offseason has started heating up even before the 2018 regular season begins. And the most recent bit of news to come out that’s grabbed headlines relates to Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving.

Shortly after Irving revealed that he would re-sign with the Celtics next offseason, The Athletic’s Jay King cited that the guard may also be recruiting New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis. Courtesy of Bleacher Report:

Kyrie Irving has "spoken to Anthony Davis" about coming to Boston, per @ByJayKing pic.twitter.com/fBcXB0RAPn — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 5, 2018

Irving spoke to the TD Garden crowd on Thursday night ahead of the Celtics’ preseason game and laid out his plan for the fanbase. As The Athletic’s Jay King detailed, it was a pretty straightforward one but cause for celebration.

“If you guys will have me back,” Irving told the crowd, “I plan on re-signing here next year.”

Could Anthony Davis Trade to Celtics Happen?

King laid out an interesting scenario which points to the possibility of the Pelicans star potentially being moved. If Davis were to turn down an extension next summer from the team, then a potential trade would make sense. New Orleans surely won’t want to lose one of the NBA’s elite talents without picking up something in return.

It’s unknown whether or not this is a realistic option, and there’s no clear-cut answer on what the 25-year-old will do, but Celtics fans have to be salivating at the thought of acquiring him. Davis playing alongside Irving and Jayson Tatum alone is enough to leave your mind wandering towards an NBA championship.

