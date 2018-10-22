Magic vs Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Fresh off a 24-point, 14-rebound performance leading the Boston Celtics (2-1) past the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, Jayson Tatum and company return home to take on the Orlando Magic (2-1) at TD Garden on Monday night.

Preview

Through three games, Tatum is already proving his worth in his second season. Averaging 21 points and 10.7 rebounds, Tatum has become the go-to guy down the stretch for the Celtics in the paint in addition to Kyrie Irving.

Head coach Brad Stevens has reiterated how he will use Gordon Hayward early in 2018-19. Hayward sat on Saturday night, the second of a back-to-back. Hayward is still getting acclimated to being used in the offense as well. After opening the season as a plus-10 in a double-digit victory against the Philadelphia 76ers, Hayward was a minus-11 in a double-digit loss to the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Stevens has already confirmed Hayward will be back in the lineup vs. Orlando.

Center Aron Baynes (hamstring) has been ruled out Monday. Baynes got the spot start against the Knicks on Saturday with Hayward out, and finished with 10 points, five rebounds and a plus-11. His injury is considered day-to-day, and 2018 first-round pick Robert Williams is expected to nab a few bench minutes with Baynes temporarily shelved.

The Magic were edged 116-115 by the 76ers on Saturday night. Aaron Gordon had a double-double, Evan Fournier dropped 31 points, and center Nikola Vucevic recorded a triple-double with 27 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. In addition to those core three players, Jonathan Isaac and Mo Bamba will be increasingly used in head coach Steve Clifford’s rotation.

Key Matchup: Irving vs. the Magic guards. Orlando’s starting point guard is journeyman D.J. Augustin, and their backup is Jerian Grant. Fournier plays most of the backcourt minutes, but isn’t a good defender and doesn’t match up against the team’s best player. This is the type of game that ignites Kyrie early, so Clifford will have to trap Irving and force him to dump the ball elsewhere, predominantly Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart or Terry Rozier; good, but noticeably less consistent players.

Early on Gordon has multiple double-doubles, and Orlando will need Gordon to find and facilitate offense against the Celtics. Despite Tatum being a standout — and arguably the team’s best player — he still has work to do on the defensive end, and will likely be tasked with guarding Gordon the most as Al Horford is preoccupied with Vucevic and Bamba down low.