Chargers RB Melvin Gordon Says He’s ‘So Glad’ Khalil Mack Was Traded

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon has no problem admitting when an opposing defender causes him headaches. The proof of that came when he was filmed talking about former Oakland Raiders pass-rusher Khalil Mack.

In a preview to a story coming out about Gordon, Sports Illustrated’s Robert Klemko revealed a clip of the Chargers running back talking about Mack. In short, Gordon is thrilled with the fact that Mack is no longer in the AFC West.

Here's Melvin Gordon after the game, on not facing Khalil Mack on Sunday vs. Oakland. (We spent 24 hours with Gordon for a story/video coming out next week. I love this series because you get brutal honesty from players. Trust me: This is how the rest of the AFC West feels) pic.twitter.com/f32tZiP1E9 — Robert Klemko (@RobertKlemko) October 4, 2018

“I’m so glad we don’t have to see Mack – Khalil Mack. Oh my gosh, I’m so happy. I’m so happy we don’t have to see him. I’m tired of him. Him, Von [Miller] and [Justin] Houston? Come on, man. Now I get a break.” Gordon stated.

It’s unknown exactly what the full story will be about, but it doesn’t seem like Gordon will pull any punches when it comes to revealing his thoughts, specifically on Mack.

The Raiders traded the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year this offseason to the Chicago Bears in a blockbuster deal which netted them two first-round picks and third and sixth-round selections. In return, they sent Mack, a second-rounder and a conditional fifth-round pick as ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed.

Melvin Gordon’s Numbers vs. Raiders

For what it’s worth, there’s reason to believe Gordon is being completely serious with these comments. In his four career games against the Raiders, he’s averaged just 68.5 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and scored three total touchdowns, per StatMuse.

The Chargers back is one of the most dynamic in the NFL and had a monster 2017 season in which he rushed for 1,105 yards with 476 receiving yards and 12 combined touchdowns. There’s no question that Mack being out of the division makes his life a whole lot easier. Unfortunately, Von Miller and Justin Houston are still around, so it’ll still be tough sledding.

READ NEXT: Khalil Mack Trade, Contract Extension: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

